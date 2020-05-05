Actor Paul Walker's untimely death back in 2013 continues to send reverberations through his ample fan base even now. One important sector of that fanbase are those who admire Walker for his commitment to automobiles – like Steve McQueen and other car-buff movie stars before him. At this point his car collection is the stuff of almost as much discussion as his film performances. But what happened to Paul Walker's car collection after he died?

It's a story that will inevitably remind the reader of a Fast and Furious plot, involving as it does allegations of car theft against one Richard Taylor, who Walker had reportedly trusted to oversee his impressive automobile collection before his death. Paul's estate has claimed that Taylor removed more than 30 of the late actor's cars from their warehouse only hours after his death, including a 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a 2008 BMW M3, and many more, in a move that can be charitably described as audacious.

Walker's estate used different words when they sued Taylor in 2015, alleging that after moving 31 of Paul Walker's cars to "locations unknown," he provided the estate with what he called a "Paul Walker Current Car Inventory List" comprised of 32 cars. The suit said that there were seven cars known to have been part of Walker's collection that were missing from the list, and that they were to be returned ASAP. The following year, the lawsuit between the Walker estate and Taylor was "settled amicably" according to one of the estate's attorneys, with some or all of the cars being returned to the estate – but the precise terms of the settlement were and remain confidential.

Unfortunately that wasn't the only lawsuit filed by Paul Walker's family regarding his car collection. In 2014, Paul Walker III (Walker's father) filed suit against the estate of Roger Rodas, the late friend of Paul's who was driving the car when the crash that killed both of them occurred. Later, in 2016, a reported settlement was reached in this case as well, with $10.1 million being paid into a trust for Walker's then-17-year-old daughter Meadow.

As for what ultimately happened to Paul Walker's car collection after the various legal battles, fans of the actor might have been dismayed to learn several months ago that much of the collection was going up for auction: