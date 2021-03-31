This $2 Million Ferrari F50 Disappeared For 16 Years… And Is Now The Subject Of An Intentional Mystery

The 1996 Ferrari F50 is an interesting car on its own merits. Only 349 of the automobiles were made to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Italian automaker, intended to be the closest possible equivalent to a street-legal Formula One race car. But one of those cars is now at the center of a complex investigation announced by the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York to determine who exactly is its rightful owner, after some 16 mysterious years that have made that an open question.

Right now, the car at issue is in the custody of the federal government, where it's been since December of 2019. According to reports in various outlets, there are two parties who say they have claims to ownership of the vehicle: Mohammed Alsaloussi, a Miami man who says he bought the car free and clear in September of that same year for $1.435 million, and Paolo Provenzi, an Italian man who bought the car way back in 2003 for $310,000. Now, the car has reportedly been appraised at a value of $1.95 million on the current market.

As the story goes, Provenzi purchased the car along with his father and brother in February of 2003, reporting it stolen the following month. He filed an insurance claim on the car, but it didn't turn up again until the US Customs and Border Protection came across it on its way from the US into Canada.

Alsaloussi purchased the car from a Canadian company called Ikonick Collection Ltd, which issued a statement via an attorney representing both parties that they have "a very strong claim of ownership of the vehicle."

In a statement about the investigation, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy explained why authorities decided to confiscate the car rather than let it pass through customs:

"After investigation, my Office determined that it would not be appropriate for us to exercise our authority and forfeit this extremely valuable and previously stolen luxury car…Instead, after an 18-year odyssey, which we know took it across continents and countries, we have decided that the time has come for a court of law to determine the rightful owner of the vehicle."

One of the goals of that investigation will be to determine exactly how the car made its way from Italy to Canada, and what its status has been for the last two decades, along with a firm decision of who exactly it belongs to now.