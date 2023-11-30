George Foreman Is Putting His Collection Of 52 Cars Up For Auction

Boxing legend George Foreman, who has also achieved possibly even greater fame as a TV pitchman and lending his name to the iconic George Foreman Grill, has been a prolific collector of cars throughout much of his career. He's approached the hobby of automobile collecting with a passion, accumulating a one-of-a-kind fleet of cars spanning the decades from the 1930s to today. But now, he's parting ways with his collection, putting 52 of his classics and new classics up for auction, as announced by a press release from Hagerty Inc.

Foreman himself is quoted in the press release, explaining why he's ready for these cars to find new homes:

"I have been a car collector and enthusiast most of my life, but the time has come for me to share my cars with other like-minded enthusiasts. Being able to offer them to the more than million-strong Hagerty audience is the best way to ensure they get the attention they deserve."

Cason Vogel, a Hagerty Marketplace Car Specialist is also quoted, and gives an idea of the gems of Foreman's collection that will soon hit the auction block:

"The Collection is certainly unique and diverse, with the earliest example being a 1931 Ford Model A Cabriolet A400 and one of the latest being a 2005 Ford GT. The more than 50 motor cars offered are highlighted with a plethora of marques, including Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ferrari, Dodge, Plymouth, BMW, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Volkswagen."

The collection has a little something for almost any kind of car buff, and you might even see some devoted fans of Foreman's time in the ring to get in on the bidding as well. All the cars are being sold without reserve, meaning no bidding restrictions and some of the cars might end up being sold for a bargain.

Some of the standouts highlighted by Hagerty include a 2000 BMW Z8, owned solely by Foreman himself, one of just 37 units manufactured in Topaz Blue Metallic with an interior in Crema and Black, purportedly "one of the rarest color combinations produced." For those that prefer a European flavor, there's a 2002 Ferrari 360 Modena and 1987 Ferrari Testarossa, to name two.

Online bidding through the Hagerty Marketplace is going on now, and lots will begin closing on December 11. Here is a video tour of George's collection that he gave as part of an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2017: