Floyd Mayweather's Car Collection

There are few (if any) things in this world that Floyd "Money" Mayweather doesn't have the money to collect, or the desire to show off. But his car collection is probably the most impressive of his many assets, and here we have a quick breakdown of some the best, and, naturally, the most expensive cars that make it up.

Mayweather's car collecting started in earnest back in 1996, shortly after his loss of a semi-final match in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Following the loss, Mayweather branched out into professional boxing, and as the story goes, he purchased a 1996 600S Mercedes with his first purse winnings. And supposedly, this first car purchased while he became a professional boxer is still in his garage now, a rare demonstration of Mayweather's sentimental side. As his fortunes continued to grow throughout his career, he's gone on to collect various other Mercedes automobiles, including a handsome SLS AMG with futuristic gull-wing doors. Here he is running an errand in one:

Of course, Mayweather eventually developed more expensive taste in cars, as well as everything else. He owns a reported three Bugatti Veyrons, among the fastest cars money can buy. A lot of money, though: In a post on his official Instagram account Mayweather said he spent $6.5 million on two Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesses, one in white and the other in black:

Mayweather has also developed a taste in Ferrari brand automobiles. Among those he's counted as part of his collection, at one time or another, are a Ferrari 458 Italia Spider, a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, a Ferrari 430 Scuderia, and a $3.2 million Ferrari Enzo. Other automotive brands to have captured his collector's eye are Rolls-Royce, like his 2016 Rolls-Royce Phantom. There are even rumors out there that he once purchased not one, not two, but three Rolls-Royce Ghosts for a girlfriend on one apparently special occasion. He's owned a few Lamborghinis too, including a Aventador LP Roadster and a customized Murcielago with (among other features) his own name emblazoned on the hood.

Only Mayweather himself could say what the jewel of his collection might be, but one likely choice is the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita (pictured above) that he bought for $4.8 MILLION back in 2015. But then he sold it a couple of years later – here he is taking it for one last ride before letting it go:

These are just some of the cars Floyd "Money" Mayweather has bought and/or sold over the course of his almost 25 years as a car collector. It's clearly something he has a lot of pride in, and you can check out Money himself in a compilation video below showing some of the various times he's felt like showing parts of it off: