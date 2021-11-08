Drone Videos Catch First Glimpses Of Jeff Bezos' $500 Million Yacht

splits: 10

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has racked up a lot of headlines for his passion for space travel lately, but he's also well known as a connoisseur of yachting. He's reportedly been waiting on a massive 417-foot yacht he commissioned from the shipbuilders at Oceanco for some time now. Recently video footage of a craft that could very well be Jeff's yacht made their way to the internet.

Bezos's yacht, which is known only by the name Y721, is scheduled to be completed sometime next year. Once it's done, it will officially be the biggest sailing yacht on the planet.

Oceanco has a policy of not commenting publicly on ongoing projects, but if the ship glimpsed outside a shipyard in Zwijndrecht, Netherlands is indeed the superyacht in question, it's a sneak peak of what will eventually be one of the most impressive yachts ever built.

The Y721 boasts a black hull, three masts, and multiple decks, reportedly inspired by Oceanco's earlier Black Pearl ship. Altogether, Bezos is reportedly spending $500 million on both the craft itself and a second smaller "support yacht" which features a helipad. Somewhat surprisingly, Bezos has never owned a yacht of his own before, despite reports in 2019 that a certain $400 million craft called the "Flying Fox," belonged to him. Those reports were denied by reps from Amazon and Bezos.

The most interesting images of what is likely the Y721 come courtesy of Dutch photographer Guy Fleury, who posted the drone footage on YouTube. Check it out:

Here's are two more videos of the craft in all its glory:

Oceanco and Jeff Bezos aren't commenting on their in-development superyacht, but once it's delivered next year you can expect to see more details and images in due time.