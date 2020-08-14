Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Purchases $9.4 Million Bugatti Centodieci

Followers of Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram account already know he has expensive taste in just about everything, but now an Italian newspaper is reporting that he's adding another extremely pricy item to his car collection: a $9.4 million Bugatti Centodieci, which is reportedly set to be delivered sometime next year.

The Centodieci will be in good company among Ronaldo's other cars, including a Bugatti La Voiture Noire that cost some $18 million (a car that he recently posted a photo of himself with on Instagram but that Ronaldo's own reps had previously denied he owns), and a Bugatti Chiron which itself cost $3 million. But the Centodieci cost more than three times that, intended as it is to be a tribute to the entire 110-year history of the Bugatti brand ("Centodieci" is Italian for 110). As the official Bugatti site puts it:

"Inspired by [the 1991 Bugatti EB110], the Centodieci pushes all boundaries of imagination with its breathtaking performance and pioneering design. Featuring a modern interpretation of the classic wedge shape and with the iconic W16 engine, the Centodieci transports the EB110 gracefully into a new millennium. The ten limited-edition vehicles are distinguished by their perfect elegance and sculptural beauty, making the Centodieci a true, tangible work of art."

And if reports of Ronaldo's purchasing the car are accurate, he'll soon be the owner of one of those ten vehicles. But not until 2021, when the Bugatti Centodieci is set to be completed and delivered – and Ronaldo will have to wait until then, just like the nine other multimillionaires who decides to buy one. But you can take a look at the car right now, in the video below from Gumbal:

It's been estimated that Ronaldo's car collection is worth somewhere in the $30 million to $40 million range, which really isn't so much when you consider he recently signed a four-year deal with the Juventus soccer team worth almost $100 million and is generally one of the highest-paid athletes working today.