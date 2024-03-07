Vince McMahon Just Sold More Than $400 Million Worth Of TKO Stock As Sex Scandal Continues

By on March 7, 2024 in ArticlesBillionaire News

As the fallout from sexual misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon continues, the wrestling tycoon is cashing out a portion of his wealth. A recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission reveals that Vince Just liquidated more than $400 million worth of his stock in TKO Group Holdings, the media conglomerate that owns World Wrestling Entertainment.

McMahon sold 5,350,000 shares of TKO, which generated $412 million in pre-tax profits and represented roughly one-fourth of his total holdings in the company.

This isn't the first time McMahon has unloaded a hefty share of TKO stock in recent months. In November of last year, he reportedly sold an even larger number of 8,400,000 TKO shares, pocketing about $700 million.

McMahon still owns around 15 million shares in TKO. That stake is worth around $1.2 billion at today's share price of $80. Thanks to prior sales of WWE stock and the acquisition of WWE by what became TKO, Vince's overall net worth today is $3.2 billion.

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

His recent sale comes about a month after Vince stepped down from his position at the WWE/TKO in response to the explosive lawsuit filed against him by former employee Janel Grant. The allegations were disturbing. At the time, he said this in a press statement:

"I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations and look forward to clearing my name."

