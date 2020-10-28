Vacuum Cleaner Billionaire James Dyson Sells Singapore's Most Expensive Penthouse

Sir James Dyson is best known for his line of pricey vacuum cleaners and hair dryers. He's a billionaire as a result of those vacuum cleaners. Now, he's selling Singapore's most expensive residential property just about a year after buying it. The three-story penthouse occupies the top three floors of the nearly 1,000 foot tall Tanjong Pagar Center. The mansion is the highest-priced property in Singapore – in terms of elevation as well as the previously mentioned price.

The penthouse hit the market in 2017 for $79.5 million, which was the highest price for a residence in Singapore at the time. It is the crown jewel of the Wallich Residences at Tongjong Pagar. Sir James and Lady Dierdre Dyson paid $54.4 million for the property in 2019. That set the record for the highest-priced condo sale in the city.

The buyer, Indonesian-born tycoon Leo Koguan, is a U.S. citizen and the chairman and co-founder of infotech provider SHI International. He founded the company with his ex-wife Thai Lee. He picked up the condo at the top of Singapore's tallest building for $45.7 million.

The penthouse is 21,000 square feet, making it more than five times larger than the other penthouses in the building. The first floor is on the 62nd floor of the tower. It has five bedrooms, a private garden, and a dramatic terrace with sweeping views of Singapore. The second floor has formal dining and living spaces as well as a wine room that can hold 600 bottles. The third floor contains a private pool, cabana, full bar, and roof deck.

Dyson moved his company from the U.K. to Singapore in 2019. He and his wife own another mansion in Singapore. The free-standing house has an infinity pool and an indoor waterfall.