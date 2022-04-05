Two Indian Billionaires Just Joined The $100 Billion Net Worth Club For The First Time Ever

Thanks to their soaring business empires, Indian tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani just joined the centibillionaires club for the first time. As of Monday night they were the 10th and 11th richest people on the planet, respectively.

On Monday, Gautam Adani's net worth closed at $105 billion. Adani is the founder of the Adani Group, a conglomerate that owns power plants, mines, real estate, agriculture, beverages, sports teams and more. Adani's net worth has increased $48 billion, from $57 billion, a year ago.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth finished the day with a net worth of $100 billion. Mukesh's fortune is derived thanks to the company he founded, Reliance Industries Ltd., which owns interests in energy and telecom among other investments.

It's the first time in history either man has been in the centibillionaires club. It's the first time an Indian billionaire has joined the club. It is also the first time in history that 11 individuals controlled over $100 billion simultaneously. Here's a list of the current 11 members of the centibillionaires club:

#1: Elon Musk: $290 billion

#2: Jeff Bezos: $190 billion

#3: Bernard Arnault: $155 billion

#4: Bill Gates: $134 billion

#5: Larry Page: $127 billion

#6: Warren Buffett: $125 billion

#7: Sergey Brin: $122 billion

#8: Steve Ballmer: $110 billion

#9: Larry Ellison: $106 billion

#10: Gautam Adani: $105 billion

#11: Mukesh Ambani: $100 billion