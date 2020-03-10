These Are The Richest People In Each State Right Now

The United States has more billionaires than any other country in the world. Of course, it also has a larger landmass and population than most other countries, so that helps. What also helps is the concentration of the technology and finance industries in the good ol' U.S. of A. As of the end of 2019, there are 621 American billionaires. The combined net worth of the richest 400 Americans was $2.9 trillion – which is, quite frankly, a staggering amount of wealth. We're breaking things down a bit farther, to a list of the 50 richest people in each state. It should be noted, however, that five states have no billionaires at all.

You may know who the richest person in the United States is (Jeff Bezos, not Bill Gates), or even who the wealthiest person in your state is. But do you know who wields the wealth in Iowa or Delaware or Idaho? There have been a few changes on this list since last year, so let's take a look at the richest person in every state.

Alabama: Jimmy Rane

Net worth: $900 million

Jimmy Rane is the founder and CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving. He is at the center of the advertising for his company as his alter ego, Yella Fella.

Alaska: Leonard Hyde, Jonathan Rubini and Families

Net worth: $300 million (tied)

Jonathan Rubini and Leonard Hyde made their fortune in Alaskan real estate.

Arizona: Diane Halle

Net worth: $8 billion

Arizona's Diane Halle is the widow of Discount Tire founder Bruce Halle. Bruce passed away in 2018.

Arkansas: Jim Walton

Net worth: $50 billion

Jim Walton is the youngest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton. He's also just one of the many heirs to the retail giant's fortune. He has a slightly larger stake in the company than the other heirs, as well as other investments.

California: Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $80 billion

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is the richest of all the rich people in California. He edged out Oracle's Larry Ellison and Google's Sergey Brin and Larry Page to take the title of the richest in the state.

Colorado: Philip Anschutz

Net worth: $11 billion

Philip Anschutz edged out DISH founder Charles Ergen to take the title of the richest in Colorado. Anschutz made his money in several businesses, including oil, railroads, real estate, and entertainment. His Anschutz Entertainment produces the annual Coachella Valley Music Festival and owns the NHL's Los Angeles Kings.

Connecticut: Ray Dalio

Net worth: $14 billion

Ray Dalio started Bridgewater Associates in 1975 in Westport, Connecticut. In 2012 the company became the largest hedge fund in the world and is now worth over $150 billion in assets under management.

Delaware: Elizabeth Snyder and Robert Gore

Net worth: $830 million (tied)

Delaware doesn't have any billionaires, so brother and sister Elizabeth Snyder and Robert Gore tie as the state's wealthiest people. Robert invented Gore-tex.

Florida: Thomas Peterffy

Net worth: $17.6 billion

Born in Budapest, Hungary, Thomas Peterffy moved to the US in the mid-60s. Peterffy launched his own company, Interactive Brokers, an electronic brokerage firm in the early 90s.

Georgia: Jim Kennedy

Net worth: $8.2 billion

Jim Kennedy is the chairman of Cox Enterprises, a media conglomerate founded by his grandfather, James M. Cox.

Hawaii: Pierre Omidyar

Net worth: $7.8 billion

Pierre Omidyar founded eBay and immediately committed to giving all of his billions away in his lifetime.

Idaho: Frank VanderSloot

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Frank VanderSloot is the founder and long-time head of the multi-level marketing supplements company Melaleuca.

Illinois: Ken Griffin

Net worth: $10 billion

Ken Griffin founded global investment fund Citadel in 1990. Over the past few years, he's been on a real estate buying binge.

Indiana: Carl Cook

Net worth: $6.5 billion

Carl Cook took over as CEO of the Cook Group after his father passed away in 2011. Cook Group Incorporated is an American privately held company that is involved in the manufacturing of medical devices.

Iowa: Harry Stine

Net worth: $2.6 billion

Harry Stine joined his father's soybean cleaning business in 1964. Stine is the founder and owner of The Stine Seed group of companies. He owns the largest private seed company in the United States.

Kansas: Charles Koch

Net worth: $58 billion

Charles Koch, along with his late brother David, made his fortune building and running the company founded by their father, Koch Industries.

Kentucky: Tamara Gustavson

Net worth: $5.5 billion

Tamara Gustavson inherited her father B. Wayne Hughes' substantial holdings in self-storage company Public Storage, which he founded in 1972.

Louisiana: Gayle Benson

Net worth: $2.8 billion

Gayle Benson inherited her husband Tom Benson's fortune when he died in 2018. Benson built his fortune in car dealerships and owned the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans.

Maine: Susan Alfond

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Susan Alfond's father founded the Dexter Shoe Company, which he sold to Warren Buffett for $420 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock in 1993.

Maryland: Ted Lerner and family

Net worth: $5.5 billion

Ted Lerner has been one of the biggest names in real estate for decades. In 2006, Lerner bought the MLB's Washington Nationals.

Massachusetts: Abigail Johnson

Net worth: $12 billion

Abigail Jonson is the President of the company started by her grandfather, Fidelity Investments

Michigan: Daniel Gilbert

Net worth: $4.2 billion

Daniel Gilbert co-founded the mortgage lending company Quicken Loans in 1985 when he was just 22 years old. He is also the owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers.

Minnesota: Whitney MacMillan

Net worth: $4.3 billion

Whitney MacMillan is a major heir to the famous Cargill fortune and is the last member of the family to serve as chief executive of the company. He held this position from 1976 on into 1995, when he stepped down in concession to his advanced age. He is 90-years-old

Mississippi: Leslie Lampton

Net worth: $2.4 billion

Leslie Lampton made his fortune after he launched Ergon, Inc., an oil refinery and distribution company. He has since grown the company to include refineries in multiple states, including Arkansas and West Virginia.

Missouri: Pauline MacMillan Keinath

Net worth: $5.2 billion

Cargill heiress Pauline MacMillan Keinath became the wealthiest person in Missouri when Stan Kroenke moved to Texas.

Montana: Dennis Washington

Net worth: $6.1 billion

Dennis Washington started his construction company, Washington Construction, in the early 1960s, with a single bulldozer and $30,000. Just five years later, the company had grown to be the largest construction firm in Montana. He then began to diversify, expanding into mining and dam construction.

Nebraska: Warren Buffett

Net worth: $89 billion

Warren Buffett founded Berkshire Hathaway. He is arguably the most famous and successful investor in history.

Nevada: Sheldon Adelson

Net worth: $35 billion

Sheldon Adelson is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center and The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino. Adelson's source of wealth originates from his partnership in creating the trade show COMDEX for the computer industry.

New Hampshire: Andrea Reimann-Ciardelli

Net worth: $720 million

Andrea Reimann-Ciardelli is a descendant of Ludwig Reimann, who in 1828 joined Johann Adam Benckiser as a partner in his chemical company. Now known as JAB Holding Company, the family business owns such major brands as Coty, Keurig, and Panera Bread. Reimann-Ciardelli sold her JAB stake in 2003.

New Jersey: Donald Newhouse

Net worth: $11.1 billion

Donald Newhouse is an heir to the company that owns and publishes The New Yorker, Vogue, and GQ, and owns Florida cable and internet company Bright House Networks, as well as the hugely popular website Reddit.

New Mexico: Mack C. Chase

Net worth: $910 million

Mack C. Chase founded Mack Energy Corporation. He founded his business after spending more than 50 years working in the oil and gas fields during his lifetime.

New York: Michael Bloomberg

Net worth: $62 billion

Michael Bloomberg earned his fortune through his financial news and information services media company Bloomberg LP. He owns 88% of the privately held company. Michael is also notable for being the former Mayor of New York City. He campaigned for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in 2020.

North Carolina: James Goodnight

Net worth: $10 billion

James Goodnight made his fortune by founding analytics software firm SAS in 1976.

North Dakota: Gary Tharaldson

Net worth: $1 billion

Gary Tharaldson launched the Tharaldson Companies, a hospitality business that operates and maintains a number of hotels across the U.S. in the early 1980s. He started with the purchase of one Super 8 Motel and has grown his company into one of the most successful developers of new hotels in the U.S.

Ohio: Les Wexner and family

Net worth: $4.85 billion

Les Wexner is the founder and CEO of L Brands which owns Victoria's Secret, Bath and Body Works and several more retail chains.

Oklahoma: Harold Hamm & family

Net worth: $17 billion

Harold Hamm has built his net worth as a key player in Hiland Partners and Hiland Holdings as well as the Oil-exploration Company Continental Resources.

Oregon: Phil Knight and family

Net worth: $29 billion

Phil Knight and his former University of Oregon track coach Bill Bowerman founded Nike.

Pennsylvania: Victoria Mars

Net worth: $6 billion

In 2016, Victoria Mars inherited and 8% stake in Mars Inc., the company founded by her great-grandfather.

Rhode Island: Jonathan Nelson

Net worth: $2 billion

Jonathan Nelson is the co-founder and CEO of Providence Equity Partners.

South Carolina: Anita Zucker

Net worth: $3 billion

Anita Zucker is the widow of Jerry Zucker who was the Governor (Chair) and Chief Executive Officer of the Hudson's Bay Company. Anita assumed the position of Governor of the Hudson Bay Company after her husband's death in 2008.

South Dakota: T. Denny Sanford

Net worth: $1.3 billion

T. Denny Sanford made his fortune with First Premier Bank. Sanford now works as CEO of the bank's holding company, United National Corporation.

Tennessee: Thomas Frist Jr and family

Net worth: $7.6 billion

Thomas Frist Jr. founded Hospital Corporation of America with his father, Thomas Frist Sr. in 1968.

Texas: Alice Walton

Net worth: $50 billion

Alice Walton is the daughter of the late Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart and Sam's Club.

Utah: Gail Miller

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Gail Miller is the head of the Larry H. Miller Group, which she started with her late husband, Larry. The group owns a variety of companies, including the NBA's Utah Jazz.

Vermont: John Abele

Net worth: $3.3 billion

John Abele co-founded Boston Scientific, a medical device company in 1979.

Virginia: Jacqueline Mars

Net worth: $37 billion

Jacqueline Mars is an heiress to the candy company Mars, Inc. fortune.

Washington: Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $126 billion

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of e-commerce juggernaut Amazon, is the wealthiest man in the world.

West Virginia: Jim Justice II

Net worth: $1.68 billion

Jim Justice II inherited a coal business from his father and still owns mines in five states. In 2016, Justice was governor of West Virginia.

Wisconsin: John Menard Jr

Net worth: $12.5 billion

John Menard, Jr. derives his fortune from the home improvement store Menard's. The business has over 300 locations around the Midwest.

Wyoming: John Mars

Net worth: $27 billion

John Mars's vast fortune stems from the company his grandfather founded – Mars, Inc. The company makes some of the world's most recognizable candies.