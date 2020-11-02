These 10 Billionaires Are Thriving Under Donald Trump's Presidency

Donald Trump's presidency is remarkable for a number of reasons. One of which is that he is the first billionaire president. His presidency certainly has been good for his fellow American billionaires. When he was elected in November 2016, they were worth a collective $2.9 trillion. Today, thanks to the rise in the stock market, those same billionaires are worth almost $1 trillion more. The stock market is about 60% higher today than it was four years ago. Ten billionaires have really cashed in on the stock market boom and, in many cases, are worth at least double today versus four years ago.

#9. (tie) Rob Walton

Net Worth in 2016: $30 billion

Net Worth in 2020: $60 billion

#9. (tie) Jim Walton

Net Worth in 2016: $30 billion

Net Worth in 2020: $60 billion

#8. Alice Walton

Net Worth in 2016: $28 billion

Net Worth in 2020: $60 billion

The Waltons have seen their net worths at least double during Trump's time in the Oval Office. Walmart stock is up 105%. Online sales have soared during the pandemic.

#7. Larry Ellison

Net Worth in 2016: $40 billion

Net Worth in 2020: $75 billion

Shares of Oracle, the company Larry Ellison founded, are up 52% since election night in 2016.

#6. Dan Gilbert

Net Worth in 2016: $3.6 billion

Net Worth in 2020: $42 billion

Dan Gilbert took Rocket Companies public in August 2020, which added more than $38 billion to his net worth immediately.

#4. (tie) Bill Gates

Net Worth in 2016: $78 billion

Net Worth in 2020: $125 billion

Gates' net worth has surged thanks to gains in the stock market. He and his wife Melinda have committed $350 million to fund Covid-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments, as well as help get them to people in developing nations.

#4. (tie) Mark Zuckerberg

Net Worth in 2016: $50 billion

Net Worth in 2020: $97 billion

Facebook shares are up 110% since election day in 2016.

#3. Steve Ballmer

Net Worth in 2016: $21.3 billion

Net Worth in 2020: $81 billion

Shares of Microsoft are up more than 250%. Additionally, the Los Angeles Clippers' valuation is up to $2.6 billion. Steve Ballmer bought the team in 2014 for $2 billion.

#2. Elon Musk

Net Worth in 2016: $13.3 billion

Net Worth in 2020: $103 billion

On election day in 2016, Tesla was worth $28 billion. Today, Tesla is worth about $400 billion. Elon Musk owns roughly 20% of Tesla's outstanding shares and 48% of the privately-held SpaceX.

#1. Jeff Bezos

Net Worth in 2016: $76 billion

Net Worth in 2020: $200 billion

Jeff Bezos has added $124 billion to his net worth over the last four years. Amazon's stock is up more than 300% since election day in 2016. If he and MacKenzie hadn't divorced, Jeff would be worth roughly $250 billion.