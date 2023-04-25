There World Has A New Billionaire Named "Buffett": Jimmy Buffett Has Now Officially Partied His Way To A Billion Dollar Fortune

Parrotheads rejoice! Jimmy Buffett, the man who famously sang about cheeseburgers in paradise and being wasted away in Margaritaville, has officially partied his way to celebrity billionaire status. That's right, the "Margaritaville" singer's fortunes recently crested $1 billion thanks to an expanding hotel/restaurant empire, personal real estate, a valuable song catalog and a handful of private investments.

With over 30 restaurants and hotels under his belt, Buffett has built an empire that has made him one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry. His restaurant chain, Margaritaville, which features island-inspired food, drinks, and decor, has become a favorite among tourists and locals alike. Buffett's hotels, including Margaritaville Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach, Florida, and the Margaritaville Island Hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, offer guests a chance to experience the laid-back, island lifestyle that Buffett has made famous.

In addition to his hospitality ventures, Buffett has also invested in other industries. He has a stake in the Miami Dolphins NFL team, a large stake in the sunglasses company Warby Parker, and a partnership with Anheuser-Busch to produce LandShark Lager. He also part owns a minor league baseball team called the St. Paul Saints.

One of Jimmy's biggest assets is his devoted, and largely older, "Parrothead" fan base. Those fans tend to have plenty of disposable income. Income they like to spend at Buffett-owned properties.

Every year hundreds millions of Parrotheads from all over the world stay in Margaritaville hotels when they go on vacation. They gamble in a Margaritaville casino. They can post up indefinitely at a Margaritaville retirement community or RV park. Retail stores in shopping malls and airports round out the Margaritaville shopping empire, and you can even go on a cruise on the Margaritaville Paradise with Margaritaville at Sea.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

From Hammocks to Billions

How did Buffett go from singing about margaritas to owning a hospitality empire?

It all started with his love for Key West, Florida. In the 1970s, Buffett fell in love with the laid-back island lifestyle of Key West, and he decided to make it his home. He opened his first restaurant, Margaritaville Cafe, in Key West in 1985, and it quickly became a hit among tourists and locals alike.

From there, Buffett continued to expand his restaurant chain, opening locations in popular tourist destinations like Orlando, Las Vegas, and Myrtle Beach. He also started investing in hotels, opening the first Margaritaville resort in Pensacola Beach, Florida, in 2010. Since then, he has opened hotels and resorts in locations like Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

One of the keys to Buffett's success has been his ability to create an experience that his fans can't get enough of. Whether it's the laid-back atmosphere of his restaurants or the island-inspired decor of his hotels, Buffett's empire offers a chance for people to escape from their everyday lives and embrace a more relaxed, carefree lifestyle.

But it's not just about the experience. Buffett's hospitality empire is also built on a strong business foundation. His team is dedicated to providing top-notch customer service and creating a strong brand that resonates with consumers. And with his investments in other industries, Buffett has created a diversified portfolio that has helped him weather economic downturns and other challenges.

The Big 8

The core Buffett canon, known as "The Big 8," are eight songs make up his most popular and well known pieces. Jimmy has made it a practice to perform them all at virtually every show he's done going back to the 1980s. The Big 8 are:

"Margaritaville"

"Come Monday"

"Fins"

"Volcano"

A Pirate Looks at Forty"

"Cheeseburger in Paradise"

"Why Don't We Get Drunk"

"Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes"

Believe it or not, last year, Buffett's work got a rare cultural accolade when his song "Margaritaville" was added to the Library of Congress as a significant piece of cultural work.

And now he's a billionaire.

I wonder how Jimmy Buffett celebrates this kind of achievement. I bet it involves a cheeseburger and a margarita!