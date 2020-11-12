There Are 60 Chinese Self-Made Billionaires Under 40

China is having its fastest year of wealth accumulation this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic crisis. China has 60 billionaires who aren't yet 40. Fourteen of the 60 just became billionaires this year, thanks to the tech-fueled stock market surge. China is now home to 878 billionaires, worth a combined $4 trillion. Just a decade ago, China only had 189 billionaires. Let's take a look at the top 20 Chinese billionaires under 40.

#19. (tie) Yan Wu

Age: 39

Company: Hakim Unique

Net Worth: $2.5 billion

Yan Wu and her 40-year-old husband Qicheng Wang co-founded the internet, media, and real estate firm Hakim Unique.

#19. (tie) Zheng Cao

Age: 37

Company: Zhejiang Hangke Technology

Net Worth: $2.5 billion

Zheng Cao is the vice president of the lithium battery producing company Zhejiang Hangke Technology. The company was founded by his father. Their combined stakes in the company equal 70%.

#18. Guoyuan Peng

Age: 34

Company: NWY

Net Worth: $2.6 billion

Guoyuan Peng is the chair of NWY, an education group.

#17. Wei Cheng

Age: 37

Company: DiDi

Net Worth: $2.8 billion

Wei Cheng is the founder and CEO of China's ride-share company DiDi. Before launching DiDi in 2012, he spent eight years at Alibaba.

#14. (tie) Yifeng Wang

Age: 36

Company: Zhejiang Century Huatong Group

Net Worth: $3.1 billion

Yifeng Wang is the vice-chairman of carmaker Zhejiang Century Huatong Group. His father is chairman of the company.

#14. (tie) Yixiao Cheng

Age: 35

Company: Kuaishou

Net Worth: $3.1 billion

Yixiao Chang co-founded the short video platform Kuaishou. Before founding Kuaishou, Chang was a software engineer at HP.

#14. (tie) Tianshi Chen

Age: 35

Company: Cambricon Technologies

Net Worth: $3.1 billion

Tianshi Chen is the CEO and co-founder of Cambricon Technologies, a chipmaker for smartphones.

#13. Liang Zhang

Age: 38

Company: R&F

Net Worth: $3.45 billion

Liang Zhang is the son of Li Zhang, the founder, and co-chair of real estate development firm R&F.

#12. Xiang Li

Age: 39

Company: Li Auto

Net Worth: $3.5 billion

Xiang Li is often called China's Elon Musk. He is the founder of Beijing-based electric car maker Li Auto. The company went public in July 2020 on the NASDAQ.

#11. Meng Yang and Li He

Ages: 38 and 36

Company: Anker

Net Worth: $3.7 billion

Meng Yang and Li He's Anker is the maker of chargers for iPhones. Their net worths, combined, doubled when Anker made its IPO in August.

#10. Hua Su

Age: 38

Company: Kuaishou

Net Worth: $3.8 billion

Hua Su founded Kuaishou in 2011 as an app to make GIFs. He transitioned it into a video sharing platform. Before founding his company, Hua Su worked at Google and Baidu.

#9. Gang Ye

Age: 39

Company: Sea

Net Worth: $4.9 billion

Gang Ye is one of the co-founders of Sea, a game developer.

#8. Qun Wu

Age: 32

Company: Yuwell

Net Worth: $5.3 billion

Qun Wu is the son of Guangming Wu, the founder, and chairman of Yuwell, a medical equipment maker.

#7. Xiaosong Wang

Age: 33

Company: Seazen

Net Worth: $6.4 billion

Xiosong Wang is the chairman and president of Seazen, a real estate company founded by his father.

#6. Gang Zhang

Age: 39

Company: Xinfalyudian

Net Worth: $8.8 billion

Gang Zhang runs Xinfalyudian, an aluminum company. He has doubled his net worth over the past year.

#5. Bangxin Zhang

Age: 39

Company: TAL Education

Net Worth: $14 billion

Bangxin Xhang is the co-founder and chairman of Beijing-based tutoring company TAL Education. The company went public in 2010 and has had enormous growth in 2020 amid the remote learning of the coronavirus pandemic.

#4. Yiming Zhang

Age: 37

Company: ByteDance

Net Worth: $16 billion

Yiming Zhang is the founder and CEO of ByteDance, which is a Chinese internet technology company. The company's core product is Toutiao, which is a Chinese content platform.

#3. Hao Yan

Age: 34

Company: Pacific Construction Group

Net Worth: $21.3 billion

Hao Yan is the chairman of the construction company founded by his father in 1986.

#2. Zetian Zhang

Age: 27

Company: JD.com

Net Worth: $23.5 billion

Zetian Zhang and her husband, Liu Qiandong, saw their net worths surge this year thanks to the growth of Liu's e-commerce company JD.com. Zhang is an investor and is the chief fashion advisor of JD.com's luxury business.

#1. Huiyan Yang

Age: 39

Company: Country Garden

Net Worth: $24 billion

Huiyan Yang is the richest woman in Asia. She is the majority shareholder of Country Garden, the property developer founded by her father in 1992.