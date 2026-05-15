The Sunday Times Just Claimed David Beckham's Net Worth Is $1.5 Billion. Unfortunately, We Don't Think Their Math Adds Up

Earlier today, The Sunday Times published its annual "Rich List." As the name implies, it's a list of the richest people in England.

One of the splashiest headlines in their coverage was that David Beckham had become "the first British billionaire sportsman" thanks to the £1.185 billion combined net worth he supposedly shares with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

FYI, £1.185 billion is equal to $1.5 billion USD.

That's a big number. In fact, it's nearly triple the $550 million combined net worth CelebrityNetWorth recently calculated for David and Victoria. So, did we just change their net worth to $1.5 billion? Are David and Victoria Beckham the latest members of the celebrity billionaire club??? Unfortunately, no.

Is our number a little conservative and maybe due for an update? Probably. But here's why The Sunday Times' math doesn't add up…

From £500 million to £1.185 billion in 12 Months

As we stated a moment ago, according to "The Sunday Times," David and Victoria Beckham are now worth a combined £1.185 billion, roughly $1.5 billion. FYI, that is more than double the paper's previous estimate of £500 million from the prior year (roughly $635 million).

Here's the math The Sunday Times used just last year when they claimed their combined net worth was £500 million:

Inter Miami Equity: £235 million (Estimated 26% stake of a $1.2 billion team valuation)

(Estimated 26% stake of a $1.2 billion team valuation) Victoria Beckham Holdings: £130 million (Estimated 35% stake of a £375 million company valuation)

(Estimated 35% stake of a £375 million company valuation) Personal Real Estate: £122 million (Combined gross value of their Miami, London, and Cotswolds properties)

(Combined gross value of their Miami, London, and Cotswolds properties) Miscellaneous Assets: £13 million (Estimated cash, cars, yachts, and smaller investments)

Here's the math they used for 2026:

Inter Miami Equity: £300 million

Miami Freedom Park Real Estate: £350 million (up from $0 last year)

Victoria Beckham Holdings & Brand Rights: £385 million (up from £130 last year)

Personal Real Estate & Luxury Assets: £150 million

What Changed

To justify a massive £685 million leap in net worth over a single 12-month period, The Sunday Times had to perform some serious financial gymnastics. Here is exactly where that "new" money came from and why their math falls apart under scrutiny:

Inter Miami Team Value: The roughly £65 million bump in his club equity is actually realistic. Thanks to the arrival of Lionel Messi, surging global attention, and the broader explosion of MLS, franchise valuations have soared. Beckham's estimated 26% stake genuinely became more valuable over the last year.

Miami Freedom Park: This is the biggest flaw in their reporting and where the bulk of the "billionaire" leap originates. The Sunday Times claims this unfinished 131-acre commercial development is worth more than his stake in the club itself. However, commercial stadium builds carry hundreds of millions in debt. Assigning the gross projected value of a massive retail and stadium complex directly to a minority owner's personal, unencumbered net worth is an absurd leap in accounting.

Victoria Beckham Holdings: The paper highlights that the fashion and beauty brand's gross revenue topped £100 million. But revenue is not profit, and it certainly isn't personal net worth. A brand that bled money for years and just recently crossed into profitability does not suddenly command a massive enterprise valuation—especially when David and Victoria do not even own 100% of it, having sold a nearly 30% minority stake to NEO Investment Partners in 2017.

Brand & Image Rights: To pad the final numbers, the article vaguely references his lucrative trademarks, eyewear, and wellness brands. They conveniently ignore that Beckham already sold a 55% majority stake in his management company, DB Ventures, to Authentic Brands Group in 2022 for a reported $269 million. You cannot credit Beckham with the full, ongoing value of an asset portfolio when he cashed out the majority of it years ago.

Gross vs. Net Real Estate: The bump to £150 million in personal assets comes from maintaining the high valuations of their homes and throwing a £20 million yacht onto the pile. The Rich List notoriously calculates gross property value. It does not account for mortgages, massive property taxes, or the enormous holding costs of operating nearly $190 million USD worth of international real estate and watercraft.

So, where does that leave Posh and Becks? David's pivot from athlete to team owner is undeniably one of the greatest business moves in sports history, and his Inter Miami equity is very real. But when you strip away the phantom commercial real estate wealth, account for taxes, and remember the massive assets they've already sold, their true net worth certainly seems like it should be higher than our previous $550 million estimate. But even if we're being generous, the math comes closer to the $700 million to $800 million range.

They are incredibly wealthy, but they aren't billionaires yet.