The Son Of Murdered Married Billionaire Couple Increases Reward For Information On Their Killer To $25 Million

About five years ago, Canadian pharmaceutical billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were found murdered in their Toronto home. Since then, authorities have not been able to identify or locate their killer, and now their son Jonathon Sherman has announced he's adding another $18 million to the reward for information on the murderer's identity, bringing the total to $25 million in American dollars.

Barry Sherman (pictured below) was chairman and CEO of Apotex, which produces generic prescription drugs in Canada. He and his wife were involved in philanthropy in addition to their sometimes controversial business practices, and he was reportedly involved in a number of contentious lawsuits at the end of his life – including some against members of his own family.

In a press statement made to the CBC, the younger Sherman expresses a desire for closure in the matter of his parents' murder. "Closure will not be possible until those responsible for this evil act are brought to justice," the statement reads, calling every day since his parents' bodies were found "a nightmare." The statement goes on:

"I have been overwhelmed with pain, loss, and sorrow and these feelings only continuously compound.

"This immeasurable pain is felt every day when I realize that my own two children will never have the privilege of meeting my parents who made their lives possible for me and my husband.

"My parents deserved to enjoy the fruits of their labour, and spend their twilight years as any grandparent should, with their family. I continue to miss my parents more than I can describe, and I am forever haunted by what happened to them."

The reward for information on the murder was initially set at $10 million Canadian, with Sherman adding another $25 million Canadian to the total reward. Whether the extra money will encourage someone out there who knows anything about the crime to come forward remains to be seen.