The Richest People In Colorado

Colorado is a pretty awesome state. It has world-class ski resorts, great hiking, an amazing outdoor lifestyle, and well, the Rocky Mountains speak for themselves. It's easy to see why the population of cities in Colorado, most notably Denver, has been booming for several years. The laid back lifestyle appeals to many people. Colorado was the 38th state to join the United States back in 1876 – the year of America's Centennial celebration – which is why the state's nickname is The Centennial State. The capital of Colorado is Denver, which is also the largest metro area in the state. Almost six million people live in Colorado and among them are 11 billionaires. Let's take a look at them.

Thomas Bailey

Net Worth: $1.1 billion

Thomas Bailey worked on Wall Street in the 1960s and then moved to Denver in 1969 and founded the mutual fund firm Janus Capitol Group. His company thrived in the 1980s and 1990s and grew to become the fourth-largest mutual fund company in the U.S. In the early 2000s, Bailey and Janus ran into some trouble. He resigned as CEO in 2002. In 2004, the company was ordered to pay a $262 million fine for its role in the 2003 mutual funds scandal. Today, Janus manages more than $152 billion in assets. Bailey is retired and living on his ranch in Colorado where he breeds horses and fly fishes.

Cargill MacMillan III

Net Worth: $1.4 billion

William MacMillan

Net Worth: $1.4 billion

Cargill and William are brothers and two of the 14 heirs of the Cargill MacMillan fortune. The Cargill-MacMillan fortune got started when W.W. Cargill founded a small grain storage company in 1865 just as the Civil War was ending. The expansion of the railroads to the west made him a wealthy man. Today there are more billionaires in the Cargill-MacMillan family than in any other family in the world.

Gary Magness

Net Worth: $1.7 billion

Gary Magness inherited Tele-Communications, Inc., a cable television company from his father Bob. Tele-Communications was acquired by AT&T in the late 1990s for $55 billion. Since then, Magness has managed investments in oil, cattle, gas, and water. He and his wife Sarah also founded the production company Smokewood Entertainment, which has produced "Tennessee," "Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer," the Oscar-winning movie "Precious," and a documentary about a tribe in Brazil, among other films. Magness works with the tribe in Brazil to help them attain a sustainable lifestyle. He also manages an off-road truck racing team.

Pat Stryker

Net Worth: $2.1 billion

Pat Stryker is the granddaughter of Homer Stryker, who built the family fortune by inventing the mobile hospital bed as well as other medical devices and medical software. He took The Stryker Corporation public in the 1970s. Today, the company brings in profits of more than $8 billon. Pat is best known for her contribution to liberal political initiatives and Democratic candidates, particularly in Colorado. She runs her foundation, The Bohemian Foundation, which makes large donations to art, education, and community outreach programs. She also owns Stryker Sonoma, a winery in Alexander Valley, California known for its Bordeaux and Zinfandel.

Kenneth Tuchman

Net Worth: $2.1 billion

Kenneth Tuchman is the founder and CEO of TTEC, a call center outsourcing company. He was frustrated with the way businesses handled customer service and founded the company in 1982. TTEC is a public company with offices on six continents. TTEC handles customer service calls via phone, messaging, and social media. He is the majority owner of the company, which has $1.5 billion in annual sales.

James Leprino

Net Worth: $3.1 billion

Do you like pizza? Then you have James Leprino to thank…for the cheese. Leprino is the CEO of Leprino foods. James' father Mike founded the family business in 1950 after making homemade cheese for local stores. In the beginning, the cheese was sold under the Gina Marie brand. James has grown Leprino foods into the largest mozzarella producer in the world. Leprino Foods provides cheese to Domino's, Papa John's, and Pizza Hut as well as packaged food companies.

John Malone

Net Worth: $9 billion

John Malone was president and CEO of Tele-Communications Inc (TCI) from 1973 to 1996. During that time he was known throughout the industry as a ruthless businessman particularly in his dealings with the FCC over various regulatory battles. In 2000, he sold TCI to AT&T for $48 billion. Today, he is the chairman of Liberty Media, Liberty Global, and Liberty Interactive. He is the largest individual private landowner in the United States. He owns 2,100,000 acres of land, mostly in Maine. The rest of his land is in New Hampshire, New Mexico, Texas, Wyoming, Maryland, and Colorado

Charles Ergen

Net Worth: $10 billion

Charles Ergen is one of the founders and chairman of EchoStar Communications Corporation, the parent company of Dish Network. He founded Dish Network in the 1980s. The company originally targeted rural areas, where traditional cable wasn't as readily accessible. Remember seeing huge dishes in front of people's houses? That was Dish Network. Today Charles Ergen owns a little more than half of television broadcast companies Dish Network and EchoStar. EchoStar is a manufacturer of satellite equipment. He serves as the chairman of Dish Network which is the third-largest satellite broadcaster in the United States.

Philip Anschutz

Net Worth: $11 billion

Philip Anschutz built his fortune in oil, gas, real estate, railroads, telecommunications, sports, and entertainment. He is the owner of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings. He is the founder of Quest Communications and former owner of the Union Pacific Railroad. Anschutz's media empire includes the newspaper publishing company Clarity Media Group, the cinema chain Regal Entertainment Group and the Anschutz Film Group, parent company of Walden Media and Bristol Bay Productions. He is also the owner of the soccer team D.C. United. He is one of the largest landowners in the U.S. and his empire of more than 150 companies, nearly all privately held, is worldwide.