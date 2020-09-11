The Richest Billionaire In Every State With Billionaires Right Now

There are 614 billionaires in the United States, but only 43 states and Washington D.C. can claim one of them as the richest in that state. Of course, New York, Washington, and California have a wealth of billionaires thanks to the finance, real estate, and technology industries. Washington state in particular presents an interesting situation: Bill Gates, net worth $125 billion, isn't the richest in his state anymore. Jeff Bezos, net worth $202 billion, also lives in Washington and claims the title of the richest in that state.

Seven states don't have a billionaire living within its borders: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Vermont. That's up from six states last year. In 2019, North Dakota got its first billionaire resident in hotelier Gary Tharaldson. However, due to the decline in the stock market because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his net worth dropped and he's no longer a billionaire.

Arizona

Diane Halle

Net Worth: $8 billion

Source of wealth: Discount Tires

Arkansas

Jim Walton

Net Worth: $60 billion

Source of wealth: Walmart

California

Mark Zuckerberg

Net Worth: $111 billion

Source of wealth: Facebook

Colorado

Philip Anschutz

Net Worth: $11 billion

Source of wealth: Oil and gas, real estate, railroads, telecommunications, and sports and entertainment

Connecticut

Ray Dalio

Net Worth: $14 billion

Source of wealth: Hedge funds

Washington, D.C.

Donald Trump

Net Worth: $3.1 billion

Source of wealth: Real Estate

Florida

Thomas Peterffy

Net Worth: $17 billion

Source of wealth: Interactive Brokers

Georgia

Jim Kennedy

Net Worth: $8.2 billion

Source of wealth: Cox Media

Hawaii

Pierre Omidyar

Net Worth: $7.8 billion

Source of wealth: eBay

Idaho

Frank Vandersloot

Net Worth: $1.2 billion

Source of wealth: Melaleuca, Inc.

Illinois

Ken Griffin

Net Worth: $16 billion

Source of wealth: Hedge funds

Indiana

Carl Cook

Net Worth: $6.5 billion

Source of wealth: Medical devices

Iowa

Harry Stine

Net Worth: $2.6 billion

Source of wealth: Agriculture

Kansas

Charles Koch

Net Worth: $56 billion

Source of wealth: Koch Industries

Kentucky

Tamara Gustavson

Net Worth: $5.5 billion

Source of wealth: Public Storage

Louisiana

Gayle Benson

Net Worth: $2.8 billion

Source of wealth: The New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans

Maine

Susan Alfond: $1.4 billion

Source of wealth: Shoes

Maryland

Stephen Bisciotti

Net Worth: $4 billion

Source of wealth: Staffing, the Baltimore Ravens

Massachusetts

Abigail Johnson

Net Worth: $19 billion

Source of wealth: Fidelity Investments

Michigan

Dan Gilbert

Net Worth: $42 billion

Source of wealth: Quicken Loans

Minnesota

Glen Taylor

Net Worth: $2.3 billion

Source of wealth: Taylor Corporation

Mississippi

James and Thomas Duff

Net Worth: $1.4 billion each

Source of wealth: Frozen Food Express, Southern Tire Mart

Missouri

Pauline Macmillan Keinath

Net Worth: $5.2 billion

Source of wealth: Cargill

Montana

Dennis Washington

Net Worth: $6.1 billion

Source of wealth: Washington Construction

Nebraska

Warren Buffett

Net Worth: $83 billion

Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

Nevada

Sheldon Adelson

Net Worth: $30 billion

Source of wealth: Casinos

New Jersey

John Overdeck

Net Worth: $5.5 billion

Source of wealth: Hedge funds

New York

Michael Bloomberg

Net Worth: $60 billion

Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP

North Carolina

James Goodnight

Net worth: $10 billion

Source of wealth: Software

Ohio

Les Wexner

Net Worth: $4.8 billion

Source of wealth: Retail, L Brands

Oklahoma

David Green

Net Worth: $5.2 billion

Source of wealth: Hobby Lobby

Oregon

Phil Knight

Net Worth: $35 billion

Source of wealth: Nike

Pennsylvania

Victoria Mars

Net Worth: $6 billion

Source of wealth: Mars, Inc. Candy

Rhode Island

Jonathan Nelson

Net Worth: $1.8 billion

Source of wealth: Private equity

South Carolina

Anita Zucker

Net Worth: $3 billion

Source of wealth: Chemicals

South Dakota

Denny Sanford

Net Worth: $1.3 billion

Source of wealth: First Premier Bank

Tennessee

Thomas Frist, Jr.

Net Worth: $7.5 billion

Source of wealth: Hospitals

Texas

Alice Walton

Net Worth: $60 billion

Source of wealth: Walmart

Utah

Gail Miller

Net Worth: $1.8 billion

Source of wealth: Car dealerships

Virginia

Jacqueline Mars

Net Worth: $42 billion

Source of wealth: Mars Inc. Candy

Washington state

Jeff Bezos

Net Worth: $202 billion

Source of wealth: Amazon

West Virginia

Jim Justice II

Net Worth: $1.68 billion

Source of wealth: Coal

Wisconsin

John Menard, Jr.

Net Worth: $20 billion

Source of wealth: Home improvement stores

Wyoming

John Mars

Net Worth: $42 billion

Source of wealth: Mars Inc. Candy