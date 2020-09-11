The Richest Billionaire In Every State With Billionaires Right Now

There are 614 billionaires in the United States, but only 43 states and Washington D.C. can claim one of them as the richest in that state. Of course, New York, Washington, and California have a wealth of billionaires thanks to the finance, real estate, and technology industries. Washington state in particular presents an interesting situation: Bill Gates, net worth $125 billion, isn't the richest in his state anymore. Jeff Bezos, net worth $202 billion, also lives in Washington and claims the title of the richest in that state.
Seven states don't have a billionaire living within its borders: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Vermont. That's up from six states last year. In 2019, North Dakota got its first billionaire resident in hotelier Gary Tharaldson. However, due to the decline in the stock market because of the COVID-19 pandemic, his net worth dropped and he's no longer a billionaire.
Arizona
Diane Halle
Net Worth: $8 billion
Source of wealth: Discount Tires
Arkansas
Jim Walton
Net Worth: $60 billion
Source of wealth: Walmart
California
Mark Zuckerberg
Net Worth: $111 billion
Source of wealth: Facebook
Colorado
Philip Anschutz
Net Worth: $11 billion
Source of wealth: Oil and gas, real estate, railroads, telecommunications, and sports and entertainment
Connecticut
Ray Dalio
Net Worth: $14 billion
Source of wealth: Hedge funds
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Net Worth: $3.1 billion
Source of wealth: Real Estate
Florida
Thomas Peterffy
Net Worth: $17 billion
Source of wealth: Interactive Brokers
Georgia
Jim Kennedy
Net Worth: $8.2 billion
Source of wealth: Cox Media
Hawaii
Pierre Omidyar
Net Worth: $7.8 billion
Source of wealth: eBay
Idaho
Frank Vandersloot
Net Worth: $1.2 billion
Source of wealth: Melaleuca, Inc.
Illinois
Ken Griffin
Net Worth: $16 billion
Source of wealth: Hedge funds
Indiana
Carl Cook
Net Worth: $6.5 billion
Source of wealth: Medical devices
Iowa
Harry Stine
Net Worth: $2.6 billion
Source of wealth: Agriculture
Kansas
Charles Koch
Net Worth: $56 billion
Source of wealth: Koch Industries
Kentucky
Tamara Gustavson
Net Worth: $5.5 billion
Source of wealth: Public Storage
Louisiana
Gayle Benson
Net Worth: $2.8 billion
Source of wealth: The New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans
Maine
Susan Alfond: $1.4 billion
Source of wealth: Shoes
Maryland
Stephen Bisciotti
Net Worth: $4 billion
Source of wealth: Staffing, the Baltimore Ravens
Massachusetts
Abigail Johnson
Net Worth: $19 billion
Source of wealth: Fidelity Investments
Michigan
Dan Gilbert
Net Worth: $42 billion
Source of wealth: Quicken Loans
Minnesota
Glen Taylor
Net Worth: $2.3 billion
Source of wealth: Taylor Corporation
Mississippi
James and Thomas Duff
Net Worth: $1.4 billion each
Source of wealth: Frozen Food Express, Southern Tire Mart
Missouri
Pauline Macmillan Keinath
Net Worth: $5.2 billion
Source of wealth: Cargill
Montana
Dennis Washington
Net Worth: $6.1 billion
Source of wealth: Washington Construction
Nebraska
Warren Buffett
Net Worth: $83 billion
Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway
Nevada
Sheldon Adelson
Net Worth: $30 billion
Source of wealth: Casinos
New Jersey
John Overdeck
Net Worth: $5.5 billion
Source of wealth: Hedge funds
New York
Michael Bloomberg
Net Worth: $60 billion
Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP
North Carolina
James Goodnight
Net worth: $10 billion
Source of wealth: Software
Ohio
Les Wexner
Net Worth: $4.8 billion
Source of wealth: Retail, L Brands
Oklahoma
David Green
Net Worth: $5.2 billion
Source of wealth: Hobby Lobby
Oregon
Phil Knight
Net Worth: $35 billion
Source of wealth: Nike
Pennsylvania
Victoria Mars
Net Worth: $6 billion
Source of wealth: Mars, Inc. Candy
Rhode Island
Jonathan Nelson
Net Worth: $1.8 billion
Source of wealth: Private equity
South Carolina
Anita Zucker
Net Worth: $3 billion
Source of wealth: Chemicals
South Dakota
Denny Sanford
Net Worth: $1.3 billion
Source of wealth: First Premier Bank
Tennessee
Thomas Frist, Jr.
Net Worth: $7.5 billion
Source of wealth: Hospitals
Texas
Alice Walton
Net Worth: $60 billion
Source of wealth: Walmart
Utah
Gail Miller
Net Worth: $1.8 billion
Source of wealth: Car dealerships
Virginia
Jacqueline Mars
Net Worth: $42 billion
Source of wealth: Mars Inc. Candy
Washington state
Jeff Bezos
Net Worth: $202 billion
Source of wealth: Amazon
West Virginia
Jim Justice II
Net Worth: $1.68 billion
Source of wealth: Coal
Wisconsin
John Menard, Jr.
Net Worth: $20 billion
Source of wealth: Home improvement stores
Wyoming
John Mars
Net Worth: $42 billion
Source of wealth: Mars Inc. Candy