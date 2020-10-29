The Billionaires Behind The Anti-Trump Republican Group, The Lincoln Project

If you're on social media, you've probably heard of The Lincoln Project. It's a relatively new super-PAC run by a number of prominent former Republican consultants who are hoping to defeat Donald Trump in the election next month. Most interestingly, the group includes George Conaway, husband to Trump's former right-hand woman Kellyanne, and father to outspoken anti-Trump daughter Claudia. The super-PAC was launched in late 2019 by former Republican strategists who worked for John McCain, George W. Bush, and Dick Cheney. The focus of the group is to turn Republican voters away from Trump. The group has aired a number of viral ads and social media posts designed to provoke Trump.

The Lincoln Project has attracted donations from a number of billionaires from both main political parties. According to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission, at least 15 billionaires or wives of billionaires have thrown their financial support behind The Lincoln Project.

David Geffen – media mogul, founder of Geffen Records, Dreamworks SKG

Lizzie Tisch – wife of Lowes Hotels CEO Jonathan Tisch

Stephen Mandel – founder of hedge fund Lone Pine Capital

Joshua Berkenstein – co-chairman of Bain Capital

Amos Hostetter – founder of cable television empire MediaOne

Joseph Kaempfer – founder of outlet mall company MacArthur Glen Group

John Pritzker – heir to Hyatt Hotels fortune

Michael Krasny – founder of CDW, Computer Discount Warehouse

Gwendolyn Sontheim Meyer – heiress to the Cargill fortune

Robert Ziff – heir to publishing fortune, co-founder of Ziff Brothers Investments

Joseph Edelman – hedge fund manager

Karen Finerman – wife of hedge fund manager Lawrence E. Golub

Gordon Getty – heir to the Getty oil fortune

Donors cannot donate more than $5,600 per election cycle directly to presidential campaigns. There is no limit on what they can contribute to super-PACS. A number of the donors listed above have donated multiple times to The Lincoln Project. Gordon Getty has given the most of those on this list. He donated $1 million to The Lincoln Project.