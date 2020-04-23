The 10 Youngest Billionaires In The World Right Now

There are 2,095 billionaires in the world this year. Of them, only 10 are 30 or younger. The 10 billionaires under 30 have a collective net worth of $16.3 billion. Seven of them inherited their fortunes. Three of them – Kylie Jenner, Evan Spiegel, and John Collison – are self-made billionaires and not yet 30. These 10 young adults come from the U.S., Ireland, Norway, Germany, Brazil, and Hong Kong. A number of them are new to the list this year, including Pedro de Godoy Bueno, who inherited his fortune from his father Edson de Godoy Bueno, who died in 2017. The de Godoy Bueno family runs Brazilian lab services firm Diagnósticos da América SA and has seen the stock price triple over the past year. Lisa Draexlmaier is the second new name on this list, she co-owns and is co-CEO (alongside her father Fritz) of German auto parts maker Fritz Draexlmaier Co & KG. The final new entrant to this list is Elisabeth Furtwaengler, who was given a 37.4% stake in her family's media empire.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest billionaire and she is more or less a self-made billionaire. Even we can't argue with that anymore since she signed a deal to sell a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics in November 2019 for $600 million. Snap's Evan Spiegel and Stripe's John Collison round out the three self-made billionaires under 30 on this year's list. Snap's Bobby Murphy and Stripe's Patrick Collison are both 31 now and not eligible for this list.

The seven other billionaires under 30 all inherited their wealth. Alexandra Andresen and her sister Katharina have been billionaires for a few years now thanks to their stake in Ferd, the Norwegian investment company her father still runs. Jonathan Kwok is now a billionaire in his own right since his father, property tycoon Walter Kwok passed away in 2018.

#10. Lisa Draexlmaier – $1 billion

Age: 29

Country: Germany

Source: Auto Parts

Lisa and her father Fritz are co-CEOs of Fritz Draexlmaier Holdings. She is now the sole owner of the family business one of the largest automotive component suppliers in Germany today.

#9. Pedro de Godoy Bueno – $1.1 billion

Age: 29

Country: Brazil

Source: Laboratory Services

Pedro de Godoy Bueno is Brazil's youngest billionaire. He is CEO of Brazilian laboratory firm Diagnosticos da America SA. His sister, Camilla de Godoy Bueno Grossi, is also a billionaire. His father, Edson de Godoy Bueno, was Brazil's richest healthcare billionaire. He died of a heart attack in 2017 at age 73 and left most of his fortune to his children, Pedro and Camilla.

#8. Evan Spiegel – $2.5 billion

Age: 29

Country: United States

Source: Snap

Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, took Snap, Inc. public at a $33 billion valuation in 2017. Since then, Snap's shares have taken a hit but his personal life is thriving. He's married to model Miranda Kerr and the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Hart in 2018 and their second child, a son named Myles in 2019. Like other young billionaires on this list, Spiegel is into fashion – especially considering he's a tech CEO. In October 2015, he was on the cover of Vogue Italy. While he still sports the t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers that are a staple of tech bros, his t-shirt is a $60 James Perse and his sneakers are $410 Common Projects. Spiegel is also a licensed helicopter pilot and enjoys arranging flowers.

#7. John Collison – $2.1 billion

Age: 29

Country: U.S./Ireland

Source: Stripe

Stripe co-founder John Collison is the fourth-youngest billionaire in the world at 28. He is just two months younger than Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. He co-founded Stripe with his brother Patrick in 2008. The native of Ireland was an undergraduate at Harvard when Stripe started to take off so he dropped out to focus on the business. Now, besides building Stripe into one of world's most popular mobile payment apps, he's got a bit of time to pursue his hobbies, which include flying across the Atlantic. He also runs and participates in 5K (3.1 miles) runs. He also loves to travel and shares his wealth when he takes the entire Stripe team along with him as he did when he hosted a pancake breakfast after a hike up Mt. Tamalpias.

#6. Jonathan Kwok – $2 billion

Age: 28

Country: Hong KongSource: Real Estate

Jonathan Kwok and his older brother Geoffrey inherited their father Walter's stake in Sun Hung Kai Properties, the largest property developer in Hong Kong.

#5. Elisabeth Furtwaengler – $1.2 billion

Age: 28

Country: Germany

Source: Publishing

Elisabeth Furtwaengler is the daughter of publishing magnate Hubert Burda and doctor and actress Maria Furtwaengler. She owns 25% of Burda Media Group, which has a portfolio of 600 media companies in 24 countries including the German editions of Elle and Harper's Bazaar.

#4. Gustav Magnar Witzøe – $3 billion

Age: 27

Country: Norway

Source: Salmon Farming

Witzøe officially came into his wealth in 2013, when his father gifted him nearly half of the shares in his massively successful salmon company SalMar ASA, which is one of the biggest producers of salmon in the world. The gift made him the holder of the largest fortune in Norway, but he tends to explore other avenues of personal expression outside of the salmon business. For instance, he has a genuine professional modeling contract with Next Models Worldwide in his native Norway. This is in addition to numerous other business ventures, such as his investments in startups like Snapchat alternative Gobi, and Key Butler, marketed towards heavy-use Airbnb landlords.

#3. Katharina Andresen – $1.2 billion

Age: 24

Country: Norway

Source: Investment Firm

#2. Alexandra Andresen – $1.2 billion

Age: 23

Country: Norway

Source: Investment Firm

In 2007, Alexandra and Katharina's father, Johan Andresen, transferred his shares of Ferd Holdings, Norway's biggest company, to his daughters. The Andresen family made a massive fortune in the tobacco industry. Alexandra and Katharina's great, great, great grandfather founded Norway's biggest cigarette company. That company was sold for $500 million in 2005 and the money was invested in hedge funds and real estate. Needless to say, those investments did very, very well.

#1. Kylie Jenner – $1 billion

Age: 22

Country: United States

Source: Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner officially became a billionaire in November 2019 when she inked the deal to sell 51% of her popular makeup company Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $600 million.