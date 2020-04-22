The 10 Richest Women In The World Right Now

The newest list of the world's richest people is out and there are 234 women on it, which is down from 244 last year. Collectively, the women on the list of the world's richest are worth $927.4 billion and they are worth a combined $29.4 billion more than they were last year. There are 19 women who made the list for the first time, including David Koch's widow Julia, who inherited his fortune after he died in August 2019. Another notable newcomer is MacKenzie Bezos, who joins the list after divorcing the world's richest man, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The top two spots on the list of the richest women in the world have flip-flopped from last year. This year, Alice Walton, heiress to the Walmart fortune is the richest woman in the world, with a net worth of $52 billion. Last year's number one, L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, dropped to number three with her $48 billion net worth. BMW heiress Susanne Klatten remains in the top 10, but her net worth took the biggest hit from year to year. Shares of BMW fell by more than a third just since January, resulting in a loss of about $4 billion

Here are the top 10 richest women in the world right now.

#10. (tie) Yang Huiyan – $12 billion

Country: China

Source: Real Estate

One of China's richest women is 38-year-old real estate mogul Yang Huiyan. Yang is the controlling shareholder of the real estate development company Country Garden Holding Co. She is one of an emerging class of female billionaires in China. The growth of female billionaires in China is outpacing that of their male peers, as more and more self-made Asian women leap up the ranks of the world's wealthy.

#10. (tie) Abigail Johnson – $12 billion

Country: United States

Source: Fidelity Investments

Abigail Johnson is the CEO of Fidelity Investments, an asset management and finance services giant, was turned over to her by her father, Edward "Ned" Johnson III. Having served as the company's President since 2012, Abigail was expected to step in her father's shoes as CEO this fall. Abigail got her start in the family empire before even starting college. Initially, Abigail served as a gopher, with her duties limited to taking orders from customers by phone. Next, she attended Hobart and William Smith, after which she served as a consultant at Booze Allen Hamilton in 1988. In her free time, she earned a Harvard MBA. Today, she marks the third generation of Fidelity's Johnson leaders with an approximate 24% stake in the company.

#9. Gina Rinehart – $12.7 billion

Country: Australia

Source: Mining

Gina Rinehart is a mining heiress who makes a billion dollars a year from the iron ore and coal projects she owns through the company she inherited from her father. After the death of her father in March 1992, Rinehart became the Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting Pty Limited and the HPPL Group of companies. All of the Hancock companies are privately-owned. In recent years, Rinehart has focused on developing Hancock Prospecting's underdeveloped deposits, raising capital through joint venture partnerships and turning leases into profitable revenue-producing mines. Besides the near-total control Gina has over Hancock Prospecting, she has a 10% stake in Ten Network Holdings and a 12% stake in Fairfax Media.

#8. Zhong Huijuan – $14.6 billion

Country: China

Source: Pharmaceuticals

Zhong is the chairman of Chinese drug company Hansoh Pharmaceutical, which makes oncology, psychoactive, anti-diabetic and other drugs. The stock rose 10% from early January through mid-March, when coronavirus was most prevalent in her home country.

#7. Susanne Klatten – $19 billion

Country: Germany

Source: BMW

Susanne Klatten is the richest woman in Germany. Susanne, her mother Johanna, and brother Stefan own nearly 50% of BMW. But Susanne is not your ordinary heiress. She is an educated economist, who also controls chemical manufacturer Altana and has worked since she got out of college. She worked for the advertising agency Young & Rubicam in Frankfurt for two years in the early 80s. She had a number of hands-on internships in her family's business empire. She gained further business experience in London with Dresdner Bank, the Munich branch of management consultants McKinsey as well as the bank Reuschel & Co. In many cases of her employment, whether in a family-owned company or not, she worked under the assumed name Susanne Kant so as not to receive special treatment and be approached and treated on her own terms, not those dictated by her inherited wealth.

#6. Lauren Powell Jobs – $23 billion

Country: United States

Source: Apple, Disney

Laurene Powell Jobs is Steve Jobs' widow and the largest individual shareholder in The Walt Disney Company. She is the head of the Laurene Powell Jobs Trust and oversees the 130 million shares she owns in Disney which were left to her by her late husband. However, Powell Jobs isn't just a wealthy woman who inherited her husband's fortune. She has her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from Stanford. Before business school, Powell Jobs worked for Merrill Lynch Asset Management and spent three years at Goldman Sachs as a fixed-income trading strategist. She co-founded Terravera, a natural foods company that sold to retailers throughout Northern California. She is the founder of the Emerson Collective, which works on advancing education and immigration reform policies, social justice, and environmental conservation.

#4. (tie) Jacqueline Mars – $37 billion

Country: United States

Source: Candy

Jacqueline Mars is the daughter of Forrest Mars, Sr., and granddaughter of Frank C. Mars, founders of the world's largest candy company Mars, Incorporated. Mars is the 15th richest American and fourth richest woman in the world. Jacqueline and her two brothers inherited the candy empire when their father died. More than 400 million M&Ms are made by the Mars company in the United States every day.

#4. (tie) MacKenzie Bezos – $37 billion

Country: United States

Source: Amazon

MacKenzie Bezos made her debut as a single woman on the list of the world's richest people in 2019. Her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, instantly made her one of the wealthiest women in the world. When her divorce became final, she was immediately not just the second-largest-shareholder in Amazon, but also the third-wealthiest in the world. That stake is four percent of the total shares in the massive online retailer, which comes to 19.7 million shares valued, as of this writing, at about $44 billion. The transfer reportedly brought Jeff Bezos's Amazon stake, formerly at 16 percent, down to 12 percent, according to regulatory filings. MacKenzie also joined the Giving Pledge soon after her divorce was final, something her ex has failed to do, despite his obscene wealth.

#3. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers – $48 billion

Country: France

Source: L'Oreal

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers became the heiress to the L'Oréal cosmetics empire after her mother's death in September 2017. She controls 33% of the company.

#2. Julia Koch – $51 billion

Country: United States

Source: Koch Industries

Julia Flesher Koch is the ninth-richest person in the world and the second-richest woman in the world. Who? Yeah, she wasn't on our radar either, until recently. She is the widow of Koch Industries' David Koch, who passed away in August 2019 at 79. She inherited $41 billion from her late husband. Julia, along with the three children she shares with David, inherited a 42% stake in Koch Industries when he died. All three Koch children are in their 20s.

#1. Alice Walton – $52 billion

Country: United States

Source: Walmart

Alice Walton is one of the richest people in the world. She is the richest woman in the world, regaining her title after Francoise Bettencourt Meyers captured it last year. Alice is the youngest child of Sam and Helen Walton. She is the Walton family's biggest philanthropist.