Taylor Swift Gave Out $197 MILLION In Bonuses To Performers And Crew During The "Eras Tour"

Taylor Swift's massively successful "Eras Tour" has finally drawn to a close, allowing Swift to cement her position as not just the biggest pop star today but one of the biggest of all time. And People magazine has the story that Swift did not leave the many non-pop-star-billionaire individuals who made the tour possible out in the cold, giving the army of dancers, musicians, and behind-the-scenes crew members who worked on the tour's 149 shows a total of $197 million in bonuses when all was said and done.

That tracks with the more than $55 million in bonuses Swift had reportedly given the "Eras Tour" crew back in the summer of 2023 after the North American leg of the tour had come to an end, and it seems as though Swift decided to be extra-generous as the tour hit its final stop in Vancouver during the holiday season.

The "Eras Tour" isn't the only Swift project to be stratospherically popular. Her "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" was reportedly the biggest launch in publishing of the entire year, selling more than 814,000 copies in the first two days of its release, and in addition to being the most-streamed artist of 2024, her "The Tortured Poets Department" was also the top-streamed album of the year on every major music streaming platform.

Swift's own production company, Taylor Swift Touring, confirmed some pretty staggering attendance figures for the "Eras Tour," as reported by The New York Times. A total of 10,168,008 people attended the tour (although it's not clear how diehard fans who attended multiple shows were counted), and a total of $2,077,618,725 worth of tickets were sold. That latter figure makes the "Eras Tour" the biggest-selling concert tour of all time, and as the TST press statement pointed out, it's not particularly close, coming to "double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history." That's without adjusting for inflation, but it's still undeniable that the "Eras Tour" has been a phenomenon we may not see the likes of again any time soon.