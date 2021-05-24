Steven Spielberg Lists His "Seven Seas" Superyacht For $160 Million

Legendary film director Steven Spielberg is selling the custom superyacht he's owned for about ten years. The 282-foot craft known as "Seven Seas" is being listed with an asking price of $160 million… a sum that reflects the superyacht's impressive design and its wealth of luxurious amenities.

Fittingly given its current film-loving owner, the first of those amenities mentioned in the brief description on the Seven Seas' listing on yacht sale site Yacht Harbor is its "large cinema" and "several large televisions." The listing goes on:

"Seven Seas is a 86.00m (282.15 ft) luxury motor yacht. She was built by Oceanco in 2010 making the yacht 5 years old. With a beam of 14.02m and a draft of 3.96m, she has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure. This adds up to a gross tonnage of 2658 tones. She is classified by MCA…She is powered by MTU engines of 4680hp each, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 20 knots and cruise at 15 knots.

Here's a video of the yacht as it departs from the port of Gibraltar:

Interestingly, the listing also cites Spielberg by name, so he's clearly not worried about his celebrity interfering with the sale – probably not an issue anywhere when you're dealing with a nine-figure item that only the wealthiest of the wealthy can think about affording anyway.

One of the Seven Seas' most striking features is its glass elevator that reaches most of the yacht's various decks. And then there are the three included on-board tenders for shuttling your various guests back and forth from the yacht. One is a 31-foot sport boat and another is a slightly longer 34-foot "limo tender" with its plush all-leather interior.

The Seven Seas name is reportedly a reference to Spielberg's seven children, and some recent reports suggest that he has upgraded his fleet to include an even larger yacht sometime in the last five or six years.

Would you be interested in Spielberg's yacht if you had a spare $160 million lying around???