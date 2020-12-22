Russian Billionaire Would Rather Burn His Money Than Pay His Ex-Wife's Divorce Settlement

Wow, Farkhad Akhmedov really doesn't want to pay the divorce settlement awarded to his ex-wife Tatiana Akhmedova. She was awarded $572 million by a London court in late 2016 when their 20-year marriage fell apart. It's been a few years since that divorce settlement came down and Farkhad Akhmedov is still trying to nullify it. He literally said in an email to his son Temur that he'd rather burn his money than pay Tatiana. Shockingly, his son agreed. His vitriol towards his ex is unmatched. Recently, a 2015 email he sent to his son was revealed. In it, he wrote that he wanted to "cut his ex-wife's balls off and be a free man." Charming.

When Tatiana met Farkhad she was 17 and he was 34. They married in 1993 when she was 21 and pregnant. Shortly after they married, they moved to England. Farkhad attempted to claim that he divorced Tatiana in 2000 in Moscow. The London courts were not having any of that. Had that outrageous claim stood, Tatiana would not be entitled to the money that Farkhad made after 2000, which is the bulk of the former couple's net worth. Farkhad sold his shares in ZAO Northgas for $1.375 billion in 2013. The couple lived a lavish lifestyle while married. They lived in a $54.4 million home in Surrey and had a $39 million vacation home. Their art collection was worth $125 million and the couple had a $58.7 million private jet. Akhmedov also had a $420 million, 377-foot super yacht. Tatiana was awarded that in the divorce settlement.

Their marriage started to fall apart in 2013 and ended in 2014. Tatiana's attorneys claim that since then, Farkhad has done everything he could to make sure his ex-wife, the mother of his two children, got nothing from him. He moved nearly all of his assets to offshore accounts to hide them from her and the courts while the divorce trial took place. As part of the divorce settlement, the judge ordered a transfer of the couple's assets, including the art collection, to a fund in Liechtenstein. As stated previously, Farkhad made his fortune while he was married to Tatiana. Prior to the sales of the shares in ZAO Northgas he was a fur coat salesman.

Tatiana has been tireless in her pursuit of the money owed to her by her ex-husband. She's also suing her son Temur, alleging that he helped his father hide assets and owes her $50 million. Temur believes his mother's claim should be dismissed. Temur has called his mother a bitch and accused her of ruining his life. He also claims both his parents cheated on each other when he was growing up. Temur promised the courts he'd be present at the London trial. He was at one of his homes in Dubai. Instead, he flew to Russia to avoid the court case.

Tatiana is also still trying to find the assets her ex hid from her. So far, the only money Tatiana has received from the divorce settlement is $5.7 million from the sale of a helicopter her ex-husband owned. Her ex is continuing to claim that English courts should not have any jurisdiction over him or his ex-wife since they are not British. However, they have lived in England since the early 1990s. Tatiana suspects that a number of her ex's assets were transferred to her son. She was given the rights to have his apartment searched and to have access to her son's emails.

This case is ongoing and soon will enter its sixth year of back-and-forth drama between the former couple.