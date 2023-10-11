"Rothschild Masterpieces" Art Collection Belonging To Famous Banking Family Are Hitting The Auction Block

For the first time in history, a raft of treasures belonging to the famous Rothschild banking dynasty are going up for auction. And once the bidding on the items is all said and done, the "Rothschild Masterpieces" (as the auction is being called) could be worth as much as $30 million altogether.

More than 600 individual pieces having belonged to various Rothschild family members over the years will be sold by the famous Christie's auction house in New York, and Christie's Deputy Chairman Jonathan Rendell told The NY Post that it's going to be a history-making event:

"This week of auctions will make history. For the first time, one of the great collecting families of Europe is offering its important and intimate heirlooms at auction in the United States. The quality of the 600-plus objects in these sales is as extraordinary as the range."

Rendell also spoke to Artnet News about how the Rothschild family accumulated one of the greatest art collections of all time starting in the 19th century, including a grouping of gilded leather panels that haven't been displayed publicly in more than 150 years. Believed to have been painted by a pupil of Rembrandt, they alone are expected to get about $1.5 million.

Other highlights of the collection include "A young woman holding a hare with a boy at a window," a painting that dates back to the 17th century and is thought to be worth somewhere between $3 million and $5 million, and an elaborate fish-shaped cistern from around the same era. There are two marble busts of Roman Emperors Marcus Aurelius and Lucius Verus which together are expected to get some $400,000, and a complete green and white porcelain dinner set that's estimated to be worth around $150,000. The collection spans art, jewelry, furniture, ceramics, and silverware, all having belonged to Baron James de Rothschild, his wife Betty, and their three sons.

Of course, not everything being auctioned off is the exclusive province of the ultra-wealthy, and the items being sold in the online portions of the auction will have starting bids of just $100 — which may make this someone's first, last, and only chance to own a Rothschild masterpiece for themselves.

The sale of "Rothschild Masterpieces" will extend through October 17th, while the high-ticket items will be auctioned off in person at Christie's New York starting on October 11th.