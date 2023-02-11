Rihanna Will Be The First Billionaire To Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

This Sunday, at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, fans and viewers all over the world will be treated to a significant milestone in Super Bowl history. For the first time ever, the headlining performer taking the stage for the halftime show will be a billionaire.

You read that right. Even with past performances from dozens of extremely rich celebrities, Rihanna will be the first BILLIONAIRE Super Bowl performer.

Rihanna's $1.7 billion net worth might make her the richest person in the entire stadium, though we can't know for sure. Perhaps Elon Musk is flying in to attend.

Despite being one of the world's most successful musicians, which is why she's headlining the half time show in the first place, Rihanna's fortune has nothing to do with selling albums. Rihanna became a billionaire thanks to her thriving cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, which she launched in 2017.

Fenty Beauty is a 50/50 partnership with LVMH. The brand has been valued at $3 billion. Then there's the affiliated lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, itself said to be worth about $1 billion, and of which Rihanna owns a 30% stake.

Wealthy Half Time Performers

Lady Gaga (2017): When Lady Gaga performed in 2017, her net worth was $200 million.

Beyonce (2013): Beyonce may be worth a half billion today on her own and around $2.5 billion when combined with her husband Jay-Z, back in 2013 when she headlined Ms. Knowles was worth "just" $250 million.

Dr. Dre (2022): Last year when Dr. Dre headlined the halftime show, he was worth around $400 million.

Jennifer Lopez (2020): When J-Lo and Shakira co-headlined the show in 2020, Jennifer was worth $400 million and Shakira was worth $300 million.

Madonna (2012): When Madonna headlined the show in 2012 her net worth was $600 million.

Paul McCartney (2005): When Sir Paul McCartney headlined the halftime show in 2005, the former Beatle was worth $700 million. BUT! Today Paul McCartney is a billionaire today with a net worth of $1.2 billion.