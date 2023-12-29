Richard Branson Is Renting Out Rooms On His Private Necker Island For More Than $5,000 Per Night

If you're looking for a place to get the whole family together in one place for an upcoming holiday, consider renting out some rooms on Necker Island, the private island in the Caribbean owned by billionaire Richard Branson!

Historically, Richard only rented the entire island out, typically to ultra-wealthy people for an entire season at a very costly rate. Richard just updated his policies to allow individual rooms to be rented starting at $5,400 per night. Here's the pitch made by James Basson, the island's general manager:

"At Necker Island, we want every guest to leave feeling like they've discovered their own private slice of paradise – there is a level of exclusivity, personalization, and laidback luxury you won't find anywhere else in the world."

It's not cheap to stay on Necker Island, but the room rates do include quite a bit more than a typical hotel stay: all meals and drinks are included, as is transportation to and from the island and nearby Virgin Gorda or Beef Island airports, plus various recreational activities. One of the island's only limitations: No departures or arrivals allowed on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Branson purchased Necker Island fairly early in his career, back in 1976, just six years after founding Virgin Group. He paid $120,000, as well as guaranteeing the development of a resort within a four-year deadline. He invested another $10 million in the resort, which took three years to complete.

Since then, it's become a popular resort for the rich and famous, and even former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama have been reported to have stayed there.

If you can't quite hack a Necker Island getaway this holiday season, the VirginLimitedEdition YouTube channel has a pretty good video tour of the island and its resort accomodations that you can watch below instead: