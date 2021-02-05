Phil Collins Sells Miami Beach Mansion Formerly Occupied By Armed Ex-Wife For $39 Million To Orlando Bravo

Phil Collins can breathe a sigh of relief. His ex-wife's armed occupation of his waterfront mansion in Miami is finally over. Not only that, but he's sold the house that contained so many tumultuous memories to private equity billionaire Orlando Bravo and his wife Katy for a bit more than $39 million. This officially puts an end to the legal drama with his ex-wife Orianne Bates and her new husband. The couple had been living in the mansion without Collins' permission. They even went as far as hiring armed guards to secure their illegal occupation of the property.

The 11-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion is located at 5800 North Bay Road, Miami Beach, Florida. Collins paid $33 million for the home in 2015. The previous owner was Jennifer Lopez. The Mediterranean Revival-style home was built in 1929. It sits on a 1.2-acre lot with 184 feet of private waterfront, a pool, dock, and a 6,000-gallon koi pond. As previously mentioned, Collins' ex-wife and her new husband were basically squatting at the mansion for a number of months. She did not have Collins' permission to be there. He worried about potential damage to or theft of pricey memorabilia from his career that were housed at the estate. His attorneys filed an unlawful detainer and forcible entry lawsuit against the couple in October. Orianne was attempting to convince the court that Collins had verbally promised her a 50% ownership of the house. She was not successful in this attempt.

Orianne and her husband, who eloped to Las Vegas a month after she and Collins broke up, bought a $5.5 million waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale in January. Her divorce settlement from Collins was allegedly nearly $47 million when they divorced in 2008. Orianne and Phil got back together in 2016. She is a jewelry designer with her own shop in Miami's Design District.

Besides having a cool as hell name, Orlando Bravo is the first Puerto Rican-born billionaire. He is the hottest dealmaker on Wall Street and runs Chicago-based buyout firm Thoma Bravo. Bravo made his debut on the list of the wealthiest Americans and joined the billionaire's club in 2019. After graduating from Brown University in 1982 with a degree in economics and political science, he landed a job as an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions department of Morgan Stanley. Because he was fluent in Spanish, he had access to a whole other level of clientele. In 1983, a year out of undergrad, he worked on Venezuelan billionaire Gustavo Cisneros' acquisition of the Puerto Rican grocery chain Pueblo Xtra International. This experience opened his eyes to the world of buyouts and confirmed to him that he had no interest in being a banker.

Bravo then headed to Stanford for dual JD and MBA. When he graduated in 1998, he spent months cold-calling financial firms looking for a job. Then, his resume caught the eye of Carl Thoma, a founder of the Chicago-based private equity firm Golder Thoma, Cressey, Rauner. They hit it off. Thoma and Bravo formed their own firm focusing on software deals. Today, Thoma Bravo is the hottest firm on Wall Street with $39 billion in assets. The firm has closed more than 230 software deals since 2003 that are worth more than $68 billion. Thoma Bravo is 100% owned by Bravo and his partners. Bravo and his wife also own a home in San Francisco, where there is another Thoma Bravo office. Thoma Bravo employs 40,000 people.