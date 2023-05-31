As NVIDIA Reaches $1 Trillion Market Cap, Founder/CEO Jensen Huang's Wealth Reaches Incredible New Heights

On Tuesday afternoon semiconductor maker NVIDIA became the latest company to see its market cap cross $1 trillion. Apple was the very first company to reach $1 trillion in market cap, accomplishing the feat in 2018. Apple's market cap would soon top $2 trillion. Then $3 trillion. Today Apple sits comfortably as the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $2.8 trillion.

Microsoft followed Apple into the trillion-dollar club in 2019.

Amazon was up next, reaching the mark in 2020.

Both Tesla and Microsoft joined the club in 2021, but they have both since dropped out.

NVIDIA is the sixth company to ever hit the $1 trillion mark. It is the first semiconductor company to join the club.

For its entire 30-year history, NVIDIA has had a single CEO. NVIDIA was founded in 1993 and went public in 1999. From 1993 to the present the company's founder, Jensen Huang has been CEO. For perspective:

Bill Gates was CEO of Microsoft for 25 years (1975 – 2000)

Jeff Bezos was CEO of Amazon for 26 years (1995 – 2021)

Elon Musk is not a founder of Tesla. He got involved with the company in 2004, a year after it was founded. Elon didn't become CEO until 2008. So his tenure so far is 15 years.

Mark Zuckerberg has been CEO of Facebook for 19 years (2004 – present)

How Rich is Jensen Huang?

Jensen Huang directly owns 3% of NVIDIA's equity. He also has 3 million vested options. At the company's lowest point in the last five years, February 2019, Jensen was worth around $3.5 billion.

At the $1 trillion market cap level, Jensen Huang is worth $38 billion. That makes Jensen the 35th richest person in the world today. His fortune has increased $25 billion since the start of 2023.

The Rise and Fall and Rise of NVIDIA

NVIDIA makes semiconductors. That's a fancy way of saying computer chips. Those chips power phones, computers, data centers, gaming consoles, televisions, even cars. More importantly in recent times, NVIDIA's chips power crypto and Artificial Intelligence computers/servers.

Back in 2016, when most of the world had not yet heard Bitcoin and crypto, NVIDIA's market cap was $16 billion. By the end of 2018, a year when crypto broke through to the mainstream, NVIDIA's market cap was $170 billion.

That's roughly where its market cap stood in late 2019, before the world had heard of COVID, stimulus checks, web3 or NFTs.

By the end of 2021, thanks to the hype-fueled boom of NFTs and cryptocurrency, NVIDIA's market cap ended the year at $750 billion.

Over the next 10 months, from January 2022 to October 2022, as the crypto bubble burst and the world entered a high-inflation/recession period, NVIDIA's market cap dropped all the way back down to $300 billion. That's a 60% decline.

And now, thanks to a wave of new hype from Artificial Intelligence, NVIDIA is a trillion-dollar-company.

NVIDIA recently unveiled new technology that brings AI to video game development. At a recent appearance at the Computex event in Taipei, Huang said the following on the state of AI:

"There's no question we're in a new computing era. Every single computing era you could do different things that weren't possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies."

Huang went on to talk about how AI powered by his company's tech can make anyone a computer programmer:

"The programming barrier is incredibly low. We have closed the digital divide. Everyone is a programmer now – you just have to say something to the computer. The rate of progress, because it's so easy to use, is the reason why it's growing so fast. This is going to touch literally every single industry."