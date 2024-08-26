New Financial Disclosure From Donald Trump Shows More Than $100 Million In Civil Liabilities, Millions In Book Royalties

The New York Times reports that Donald Trump has made a new annual financial disclosure required by law for federal political candidates and elected officials, and it has some interesting tidbits regarding Trump's finances for last year, always a hot topic, especially on the campaign trail. The most eye-catching number may be the more than $100 million Trump owes in multiple civil judgments against him in New York, including the one in his sexual abuse case against E. Jean Carroll.

The largest judgment against Trump in that case was for $83.3 million, and it's listed in the disclosure as "$50 million or more," the largest category in the form that often discusses such sums in broad ranges rather than precise figures. It's also listed as "litigation; stayed pending appeal; bonded." Altogether, Trump disclosed three new civil judgments as liabilities from the last year.

The disclosure also shows significant royalty payments from some of Trump's recent literary endeavors. "Letters to Trump" is a collection of correspondence from various notable figures over the years that's made the former president $4.5 million in royalties so far. He also received a $300,000 royalty payment for "The Greenwood Bible," a special edition of the Bible endorsed by Trump and singer Lee Greenwood of "God Bless the U.S.A." fame. Smaller royalty payments come from his older books, and his first ever book, "The Art of the Deal," continues to be worth between $50,000 and $100,000 to Trump in new royalties.

Trump's wife Melania also disclosed payments, like a $237,500 speaking fee from the Log Cabin Republicans and $330,609 from the sale of NFTs. Trump himself also appears to be making quite a bit more money than that from crypto, including one payment for over $7 million in a licensing agreement with a company called "NFT INT." His listed financial assets also include between $1 million and $5 million worth of holdings in a digital cryptocurrency wallet.

Trump lists revenue (as opposed to profit or income) from other businesses, including $160.1 million from Trump National Doral in Miami and almost $57 million from Mar-a-Lago, and some healthy real estate investments in two major office building complexes in New York City and San Francisco, which paid out $16.7 million.

Somewhat amusingly, Trump is also a member of the Screen Actors Guild, and his SAG pension was valued at $90,776 as of last year.