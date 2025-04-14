MrBeast Makes More Money From Chocolate Than YouTube – And That's No Joke

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has become the face of a new era of entertainment. With over 250 million subscribers across multiple YouTube channels, a billion-dollar net worth, and a reputation for jaw-dropping stunts and cash giveaways, he's transformed online videos into big business. He's paid strangers to survive in isolation, buried himself alive, given away islands, and spent millions recreating the set of "Squid Game" — all in pursuit of content that breaks the internet.

But behind the viral videos and philanthropic flash is something even more surprising: a rapidly growing business empire that has nothing to do with cameras, clickbait, or YouTube views. While millions tune in to watch him give away Lamborghinis or build orphanages, MrBeast is quietly making his biggest paydays in a place you probably wouldn't expect…

The snack aisle.

Feastables Is a Gold Mine

According to some recently revealed financials, MrBeast's chocolate company, Feastables, generated a staggering $250 million in revenue over the past year — and cleared more than $20 million in profit. That's more than he made from his wildly successful YouTube videos and even his big-budget Amazon Prime show Beast Games, both of which reportedly pulled in a similar amount of revenue but lost roughly $80 million combined.

That may sound shocking, but it starts to make sense when you consider how expensive his video content is to produce. A single MrBeast YouTube video now costs between $3 million and $4 million, and his Amazon show was backed by a massive $100 million investment — not including the "tens of millions" Donaldson says he spent out of pocket to make the show a reality.

"I lost tens of millions of dollars on Beast Games," he admitted on a recent episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Amazon Show: A Loss Leader?

Despite the eye-popping losses, the gamble may still pay off. Beast Games became one of Amazon's most-watched premieres and was quickly renewed for a second and third season. Donaldson hopes future seasons will "break even," but even if they don't, the exposure is helping fuel his product lines — like Feastables — that do print money.

Beast Industries: Chocolate, Data, Lunchables, and More

Feastables is just one piece of the broader Beast Industries portfolio. The company also includes:

Lunchly – A MrBeast-branded competitor to Lunchables

Viewstats – Analytics software aimed at helping other creators grow

Upcoming expansions into video games, wellness products, and a new beverage line

To better manage this growing empire, Donaldson recently brought on veteran venture capitalist Jeffrey Housenbold as CEO. Housenbold is focused on reducing costs — reportedly aiming to slash $100 million in overhead — while targeting $300 million in profits in the coming year. To help fund that growth, Beast Industries is now seeking a new investment round worth a "couple hundred million" dollars.

Entertainer First, Mogul Next

Donaldson has always positioned himself as an entertainer first. But whether he likes it or not, he's becoming one of the most powerful entrepreneurs of his generation. While the YouTube empire made him a household name, it's the chocolate bars and convenience store shelves that are quietly turning MrBeast into a consumer brand juggernaut.