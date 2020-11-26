Michael Jordan Makes $2 Million Donation To Feeding America

The holiday season is always an important time for food organizations like Feeding America, and this year the need is especially great thanks to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One philanthropist to recognize that is Michael Jordan, who recently made a $2 million donation to Feeding America, as announced by the organization itself.

Feeding America is purportedly "the largest charitable food assistance network in the U.S.," but in the announcement of the gift on their official Twitter account MJ himself is quoted on his intent for his pledge to go towards Chicago and the Carolinas, two locales that are obviously near and dear to Jordan. He also specifies where the money is coming from: his proceeds from the incredibly successful ESPN documentary The Last Dance, which came out earlier this year (and which he'd previously pledged to donate all proceeds from).

Here's his complete statement:

"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas in Chicago to help feed America's hungry."

While Jordan's donation will be localized to Illinois and North and South Carolina, Feeding America works with hundreds of food banks all across the country, and with the economy in the state that it's in they're going to have their work cut out for them this holiday season. So hopefully, Jordan's donation will also inspire others to give what they can to it or other similar organizations for Thanksgiving.

The gift is the latest in Jordan's philanthropic endeavors as of late. This summer he and Jordan Brand announced a $100 million pledge towards racial justice causes, and last year he established a medical center in Charlotte for low income or uninsured patients.