Meet The 28 Billionaires Who Live In Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, Texas is a city known for its rich sports tradition, oil, and energy industry, and, let's face it, the iconic 1970s-80s television show about J.R. Ewing and his misbehaving family of millionaires. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is home to 1,345,076 people and is the ninth-most populous city in the U.S. There are 2,816 billionaires in the world and the U.S. and China are home to more than half of them. The Dallas metropolitan area is also home to 28 billionaires on the list of the richest people on the planet. Dallas has more billionaires than Los Angeles (20) and San Francisco (18), but not as many as New York City (84). Let's take a look at the billionaires who call Dallas-Fort Worth home.

#27. (tie) John Goff, 65

Net Worth: $1.1 billion

John Goff is a real estate developer best known for his REIT Crescent Real Estate.

#27. (tie) Darwin Deason, 79

Net Worth: $1.1 billion

Darwin Deason is the founder of Affiliated Computer Services, which he sold to Xerox in 2010 for $6.4 billion.

#26. Kenny Troutt, 71

Net Worth: $1.2 billion

Kenny Troutt founded Excel Communications, which he sold for $3.5 billion in 1998. He now owns WinStar Farm, a thoroughbred horse breeding farm in Kentucky.

#25. Todd Wagner, 59

Net Worth: $1.5 billion

Todd Wagner was Mark Cuban's partner at Broadcast.com. They sold the company for $5.7 billion in 1999.

#24. Donald Ray Horton, 69

Net Worth: $1.6 billion

Donald Ray Horton is the founder of homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc.

#21. (tie )Serena Simons, 46

Net Worth: $1.9 billion

Serena Simmons is the daughter of the late Harold Simmons, who invented the concept of the leveraged buyout and built a conglomerate of industrial companies.

#21. (tie) Lisa K. Simmons, 60

Net Worth: $1.9 billion

Lisa K. Simmons is the daughter of the late Harold Simmons, who invented the concept of the leveraged buyout and built a conglomerate of industrial companies.

#21. (tie) Sid Bass, 77

Net Worth: $1.9 billion

Sid Bass is one of four brothers who are heirs to the fortune of their father Perry and great-uncle Sid Richardson.

#20. H. Ross Perot Jr., 61

Net Worth: $2 billion

H. Ross Perot Jr. is the son of the late H. Ross Perot Sr., as well as a real estate investor and tech investor.

#19. Gerald J. Ford, 74

Net Worth: $2.1 billion

Gerald J. Ford is the chairman of the banking and insurance holding company Hilltop Holdings.

#16. (tie) Robert Bass

Net Worth: $2.3 billion

Robert Bass is one of four brothers who are heirs to the fortune of their father Perry and great-uncle Sid Richardson.

#16. (tie) Lee Bass, 64

Net Worth: $2.3 billion

Lee Bass is one of four brothers who are heirs to the fortune of their father Perry and great-uncle Sid Richardson.

#16. (tie) Edward Bass, 74

Net Worth: $2.3 billion

Edward Bass is one of four brothers who are heirs to the fortune of their father Perry and great-uncle Sid Richardson.

#15. W. Herbert Hunt, 90

Net Worth: $2.5 billion

W. Herbert Hunt is an oil investor and owner of a number of other oil and gas fields across the country, as well as invests in PacRim Coal, which wants to build a strip mine on the Cook Inlet near Anchorage, Alaska. He's the brother of Nelson Bunker Hunt and Lamar Hunt.

#14. David Bonderman, 77

Net Worth: $2.6 billion

David Bonderman is the founding partner of the private equity firm TPG Capital.

#13. Timothy Headington, 69

Net Worth: $2.7 billion

Timothy Headington is a real estate developer and film producer who owns Headington Oil. He also owns the five-star hotel Joule in downtown Dallas.

#12. Ray Davis,77

Net Worth: $3.1 billion

Ray Davis is a pipeline investor who was the former co-CEO of Energy Transfer. He's the co-owner of the Texas Rangers.

#10. (tie) Margo Perot, 86

Net Worth: $4 billion

Margot Perot is the widow of real estate investor H. Ross Perot, Sr., who died in 2019.

#10. (tie) Mark Cuban, 61

Net Worth: $4 billion

Mark Cuban sold his company Broadcast.com in 1999 to Yahoo! for $5.7 billion in Yahoo! stock. He owns the Dallas Mavericks and is a celebrity investor on Shark Tank.

#9. Trevor Rees-Jones, 68

Net Worth: $5.4 billion

Trevor Rees-Jones is the founder and chairman of Chief Oil and Gas.

#8. Robert Rowling, 66

Net Worth: $6 billion

Robert Rowling made his fortune working for his father's oil company in the early 70s, and subsequently formed TRT Holdings. TRT has gone on to become a highly-successful holdings company that today owns Omni Hotels.

#7. Ray Lee Hunt, 76

Net Worth: $6.1 billion

Ray Lee Hunt is an energy and real estate investor who is the executive chairman of Hunt Consolidated.

#6. Kelcy Warren, 64

Net Worth: $6.4 billion

Kelcy Warren is the chairman of the pipeline company Energy Transfer.

#5. Stan Kroenke, 72

Net Worth: $7.7 billion

Stan Kroenke made his fortune in real estate development. He owns the Los Angeles Rams as well as a number of other professional sports teams. He is married to Alice Walton.

#4. Jerry Jones, 72

Net Worth: $8.5 billion

Jerry Jones is the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. He made his fortune in real estate and as an energy investor.

#3. Andy Beal, 67

Net Worth: $12.2 billion

Andy Beal founded Beal Bank. He is also an investor who made a big part of his net worth buying distressed assets.

#2. Elaine Marshall, 77

Net Worth: $17.1 billion

Elaine Marshall is a member of the Board of Koch Industries and is the widow of E. Pierce Marshall, from whom she inherited her position.

#1. Alice Walton, 70

Net Worth: $50 billion

Alice Walton is the second wealthiest woman in the world. She is, of course, an heiress to the Walmart empire.