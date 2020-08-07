Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Tops $100 Billion For The First Time

You know what's cooler than a billion dollar net worth? A $100 billion net worth. That's right, official congratulations and praise are owed to Mark Zuckerberg for seeing his net worth top $100 billion for the first time. That makes him one of three centibillionaires on the planet. The other two are Bill Gates – who has a net worth of $120 billion, and Jeff Bezos – who has a net worth of $190 billion and is the richest person in the world.

I can only imagine how Mark is planning to celebrate today's accomplishment. It's Friday and he's had a rough few weeks reputation-wise. It was just last week that he got taken to the woodshed by members of Congress during a 4 hour testimony about anti trust and monopolies. I bet Mark pours himself a stiff double Capri-Sun on the rocks right at 5pm. Heck, he might even chase it with with a room-temperature glass of tap water. Watch out Priscilla! You know that's Mark's baby-making cocktail!

We actually got a photo of Mark excitedly reacting to the news that his net worth topped $100 million. Here he is at peak human enthusiasm: