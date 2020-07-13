MacKenzie Bezos Is Now The Richest Woman In The World

It's official. MacKenzie Bezos is the richest woman in the world, topping French heiress Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers for the first time. By our calculations, whenever Amazon tops $3,255 per share, MacKenzie tops Francoise. We predicted this would happen Friday. On Friday Amazon ended the day at $3,200. Today was different. This story is developing. Rankings can quickly change up or down with normal market movements.

When the markets opened this morning, Amazon was up 3% basically out of the gate. Within a few minutes of trading the stock came within a few dollars of $3,300 per share before settling down to around $3,290 per share. Either way it was comfortably above that magic number of $3,255.

MacKenzie owns just under 20 million shares of Amazon which she received as a divorce settlement from ex-husband Jeff Bezos in April 2019. Since then, MacKenzie has already cashed out $300 million worth of her shares.

When combined with her cash and other assets, at $3,255 MacKenzie Bezos' net worth would be $65.1 billion. That should be just enough to top French L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers whose net worth consistently fluctuates between $64 and $65 billion.

As I type this article (8:30 am PST) Amazon is trading at $3,330 per share. The current daily high was $3,344. At $3,330 per share, our calculations show that MacKenzie is worth $65.6 billion. That's around $600 million more than Francoise.

At $65.6 billion, MacKenzie is just $400 million shy of topping Oracle founder Larry Ellison.

Becoming The Richest Woman in the World

It's been a fairly incredible year so far for MacKenzie Bezos. When she started the year she was worth $37 billion and was the fifth richest woman in the world. Mars candy heiress Jacqueline Mars was #4 with $42 billion, Walmart heiress Alice Walton was #3 with $53 billion, Koch Industry heiress Julia Flesher Koch was #2 with $60 billion (her husband David Koch died on August 23, 2019) and L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers was #1 with $62 billion.

Here's how Amazon stock has performed over the last year:

With that sky rocketing growth, Jeff and MacKenzie have added tens of billions of dollars to their respective net worths. MacKenzie's net worth has grown by just under $30 billion in six months.

Using $3,330 as Amazon's current share price, here's a list of the richest woman in the world as of this writing (8:30am PST July 13, 2020):

#1: MacKenzie Bezos – $65.6 billion

#2: Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers – $65 billion

#3: Alice Walton – $57 billion

#4: Julia Flesher Koch – $52 billion

#5: Jacqueline Mars – $37 billion

Does She Deserve Her Wealth?

YES.

Whenever we write about MacKenzie Bezos a bunch of commenters complain that she doesn't deserve her wealth because she got it in a divorce settlement.

We are here to say that MacKenzie deserves every penny of her wealth. Honestly she could have (and maybe should have) received more from Bezos.

Let the record show that MacKenzie financially supported Jeff when he wanted to quit his job to launch a new business. She drove the car cross country from New York to Seattle, brainstorming with Jeff as he sat in the passenger seat writing the Amazon business plan.

She is no trophy wife gold digger. She had a rock solid case for potentially exacting as much as 50% of Jeff's then $170 billion net worth when they first separated. That would have been $85 billion. Instead she agreed to accept what was then $35 billion worth of Amazon shares AND she agreed to let Jeff continue to control her voting rights.

Also note that just one month after the divorce settlement was final, MacKenzie joined the giving pledge, meaning she committed to give away at least half of her assets during her lifetime or in her will.