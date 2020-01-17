LA's Highest Property Tax: Beyoncé And Jay-Z's House

You may not remember, but there was a lot of drama surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z's search for an LA home to call their own. They rented a Holmby Hills mansion for $200,000 a month before moving into another rental – a $400,000 a month mansion in Malibu with unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. They lost a bidding war to Minecraft billionaire Markus Persson for an absolutely insane hillside mansion in Beverly Hills. In other words, Bey and Jay were experiencing the Los Angeles real estate market just like everyone else, regardless of budget.

But then, FINALLY, America's favorite couple found their dream house. And boy oh boy they didn't spare any expense. Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropped $88 million on a modern estate in Bel Air. The property has six structures with a combined 30,000 square feet plus 10,000 square feet of outdoor space on two acres. The home has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, bulletproof glass doors and windows, a basketball court, and four swimming pools.

The Carter's annual property tax bill for their palace is $1.05 million.

The home was completed in 2017 and comes with separate staff quarters and a garage big enough for 15 cars. Dean McKillen purchased the property for $15 million and developed it. He was originally asking $135 million for the estate. It was never publicly offered for sale.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a $52.8 million mortgage, which means their monthly payment is about $252,075. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a combined net worth of $1.5 billion.