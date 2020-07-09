Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Combined Net Worth Is Now $4.2 Billion. Let That Sink In.

$4.2 billion. Just think about that for a moment. That's the combined net worth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. That's more than the net worth of casino mogul Steve Wynn. That's more than the net worth of Oprah Winfrey. That's more than the net worth of Steven Spielberg. That's more than the net worth of Beyoncé and Jay-Z combined. That's more than Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, and Tiger Woods COMBINED. It's more than the net worth of President Donald Trump. It's certainly way more than the not billionaire Kylie Jenner has. And for what? What have they done that's worth $4.2 billion? Remember, Kanye didn't earn his billions from his music. It comes from his Yeezy clothing line. And Kim… well, she deserves her money just from having to deal with Kanye. He can't be easy, y'all. In all seriousness though, as much as we love Kim and Kanye, $4.2 billion is an obscene net worth.

Kim, of course, is in the news this week for selling a 20% stake in her cosmetics company KKW to Coty for $200 million. That values KKW at $1 billion and gives Kim her own net worth of $900 million. Kim retained a 72% stake after the deal. Her stake in KKW has a value of $720 million. Kim earns between $50-$80 million among her various endeavors. From June 2018 to June 2019, she earned $72 million. Between June 2019 and June 2020, she made $50 million. Her most valuable business is her KKW Beauty, which brings in more than $100 million in gross revenue. For several years, her biggest payday came from her mobile game "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood." The game has generated more than $200 million and been downloaded more than 60 million times. Kim keeps 28% of all the revenue from the game. The remainder of Kim's annual earnings come from endorsements, appearance fees, reality TV salary, and paid Instagram sponsorships. She has a line of tanning products, a clothing line at Sears, her line of shapewear, and much, much more. She's a busy lady, y'all!

Kanye has proven he's no "Gold Digger," as he has his own net worth of $3.2 billion. In recent years Kanye has earned at least $100 million from his various endeavors. The vast majority of his earnings have come from royalties and other earnings-related to his Yeezy brand and Adidas partnership. Kanye separately owns 100% of his Yeezy apparel line and also earns a royalty on the sales which are reportedly north of $1.5 billion per year. He also owns the company KW Foods LLC., which owns the rights to the Fatburger fast-food chain in Chicago. In January 2012, West announced the establishment of DONDA, a creative content company named after his late mother Donda West. Additionally, West is a co-owner of the music streaming service Tidal, along with other music artists such as Jay-Z, Rihanna, Madonna, Chris Martin, and Nicki Minaj. Most of the stakeholders involved own a 3% equality stake. He's a mogul!

It's easy to make fun of Kim and Kanye, but the truth is they are both savvy business people with the right people (Kris Jenner, we are looking at you) around them. They are relatively young, very good looking, have large fan bases both individually and collectively, and know how to leverage that to set up not just their futures, but those of their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Good for them. We're just a little bit jealous, is all!!!

In the immortal words of Kanye West (featuring Jamie Foxx):