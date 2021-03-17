Kanye West's Net Worth Soars To $6.6 Billion – He Is Now The Richest Black Person In US History

With 22 Grammy wins, Kanye West is objectively one of the best producers musicians of all time. With a booming sneaker and apparel business, he is also one of the most successful and wealthy celebrities on the planet. And with TWO new massive valuations on those businesses, Kanye can add a new title to his resume: Kanye West is now officially the richest black person in US history.

Last April we learned for the first time that Kanye West was a billionaire after new details about the roaring success of his Yeezey brand were made public. Actually, not just a billionaire, but a multi-billionaire. At that point we estimated that Kanye West's net worth was $3.2 billion.

With some new information that was revealed today, we are now updating our estimate of Kanye's personal fortune.

According to new valuations prepared by investment bank UBS, Kanye's sneaker/apparel partnership with Adidas is worth between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion. Furthermore, according to UBS, his partnership with The Gap is worth $1 billion.

With these new valuations, we are prepared to announce the following:

The Richest Black Person In US History

At $6.6 billion, Kanye West is now the richest Black person in American history.

He leapfrogs from third place to first place, surpassing Oprah Winfrey's $3.5 billion net worth and Robert F. Smith's $6.6 billion.

By our count, Kanye West is the third richest celebrity in the world, behind only Steven Spielberg ($7 billion) and George Lucas ($10 billion).