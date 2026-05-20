Thanks To Nvidia's New Dividend, Jensen Huang Is About To Earn $854 Million A Year For Doing Nothing (Up From $34 Million)

NVIDIA reported another mind-melting quarter today. The AI chip giant posted $81.6 billion in quarterly revenue, up 85% from the same period a year earlier. Net income came in at $58.3 billion, more than triple the previous year's result. CEO Jensen Huang summed up the reason pretty cleanly on the company's conference call:

"Demand has gone parabolic."

That demand is being powered by the explosion of artificial intelligence, data centers, GPUs, networking hardware, and what Huang called the arrival of "agentic AI." NVIDIA is no longer merely a hot tech stock. It is the most valuable public company in the world, with a market cap around $5.5 trillion.

NVIDIA also announced an $80 billion share buyback program and said it intends to return 50% of its free cash flow to shareholders this year. That means the company is no longer just rewarding investors through stock appreciation. It is now turning its AI cash machine into a direct income stream.

But buried inside today's earnings announcement was a smaller line item that will have a gigantic personal impact on Jensen Huang:

NVIDIA is increasing its quarterly cash dividend from $0.01 per share to $0.25 per share.

That may not sound like much. After all, a quarter per share is still a very modest dividend on a stock trading at nosebleed levels. But when you own hundreds of millions of shares, a tiny dividend can turn into a personal money cannon.

According to recent SEC filings from late 2025 and early 2026, Jensen Huang owns somewhere between roughly 854 million and 922 million shares of Nvidia when combining direct holdings and indirect holdings through trusts and LLCs. The exact number fluctuates due to vesting stock awards and pre-planned sales.

Using the lower end, 854 million shares, the math is astonishing.

At NVIDIA's old dividend rate of $0.01 per quarter, Jensen was earning: $0.04 per share per year x 854 million shares = $34.16 million per year

That is already an absurd amount of passive income. It is more than most CEOs will earn in salary over an entire lifetime.

But at the new dividend rate of $0.25 per quarter, Jensen will earn: $1.00 per share per year x 854 million shares = $854 million per year

That is an $820 million annual raise. For doing nothing.

To be clear, "doing nothing" in this context means he does not have to sell a single share, negotiate a new contract, cash in options, or hit another performance target. As long as he owns the shares and NVIDIA keeps paying the dividend, the checks simply arrive.

And that is using the low end of his reported ownership. If his true beneficial ownership is closer to 922 million shares, his annual dividend haul would be closer to $922 million.

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