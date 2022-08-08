Jeff Bezos's Mega Yacht Hauled Away From Dutch Shipyard Following Public Outcry Over Bridge Disassembly Plan

It was already announced that the Dutch city of Rotterdam would not be following through on plans to temporarily disassemble the iconic landmark Koningshaven bridge in order to give Jeff Bezos's giant mega yacht Y721 room to pass through. But that evidently wasn't enough to calm the public's ire over the craft, the German language paper Der Spiegel (via the New York Post) is reporting that the ship was quickly hauled away to another shipyard to escape threats of egging made by Rotterdam residents.

Oceanco, the yacht building firm that is constructing Bezos's nearly completed yacht, has seen it turned into a public relations nightmare due to the bridge idea, which was widely mocked and criticized by both Rotterdam locals and interested people across the world. This is speculated to be why the company decided to move it to another shipyard some 20 miles away in the dead of night, and at top speed. Dutch yacht spotter Hanco Bol posted a video of the transport on YouTube, and according to his remarks the transport took less than three hours, when under normal conditions it would have taken almost twice that long.

Another possible reason for the transport could be to simply avoid the route that would have taken the craft underneath the Koningshaven bridge, but reports indicate that it will be several more months before it's finished and ready to be delivered to Bezos. At 417 feet, the vessel will reportedly be the largest sailing yacht in the world once it's officially finished.

It's not an ideal "launch" for any sailing vessel, but it still looks pretty impressive on that aforementioned video from Bol's Dutch Yachting channel on YouTube. You can check the video out for yourself below: