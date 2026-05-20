In 2024, One Of Spain's Richest People Fell To His Death During A Hike. His Son Was Just Arrested…

Maybe I'm wrong, but I bet most readers, or maybe just American readers, have never heard the name Isak Andic. And that's too bad, because he was a very impressive person. Isak was the founder of Mango, one of Europe's most successful fashion retailers.

In Spain, Andic was a business legend. He was a self-made billionaire who turned a tiny clothing shop in Barcelona into a global fast-fashion empire with thousands of stores and billions in annual revenue.

For most of his adult life, Andic was the fifth richest person in Spain with a net worth that peaked at $4.5 billion.

He was also unusually private for someone with that level of wealth. He was not a flashy founder in the mold of a tech billionaire or luxury mogul. He did not become internationally famous like Zara founder Amancio Ortega (Spain's #1 richest person). But in the world of fashion retail, Andic built a powerhouse.

On December 14, 2024, tragedy struck. On that fateful day, Isak was hiking with his son Jonathan in the Montserrat mountains just outside of Barcelona. At some point during that hike, Isak fell more than 300 feet into a ravine and died. Jonathan was the only witness.

And in a shocking twist, earlier today, Jonathan was arrested.

From Istanbul To Barcelona

Isak Andic Ermay was born in Istanbul in 1953 to a Sephardic Jewish family. When he was a teenager, his family moved to Barcelona amid political and social unrest in Turkey.

Like many future billionaires, Andic started small. As a teenager in Spain, he began selling hand-embroidered T-shirts imported from Turkey. He later moved deeper into wholesale and retail clothing. In 1984, he opened a store in Barcelona that would become the first Mango.

The timing was perfect. Spain was emerging from the long shadow of the Franco era, and young consumers were eager for modern, colorful, affordable fashion. Mango found its lane by selling stylish women's clothing at accessible prices, with collections that changed quickly and gave customers a reason to come back often.

If that sounds similar to Zara or H&M, that is essentially the category Mango helped define. It was fast fashion before fast fashion became a globally understood term.

The Rise Of Mango

Mango grew from a single Barcelona shop into an international retail giant. The company expanded beyond Spain in 1992, opened its first U.S. location in Los Angeles in 2006, and later built a presence in more than 100 markets.

The brand never became quite as famous as Zara, but it became one of Spain's great retail success stories. Mango built its identity around affordable, modern clothing, frequent merchandise turnover, and glossy advertising campaigns featuring stars such as Kate Moss and Scarlett Johansson.

By the time of Andic's death, Mango had more than 2,900 stores and annual sales in the billions. The company reported roughly $3.8 billion in 2024 sales and continued growing after its founder's death. In 2025, Mango reported revenue of €3.7 billion and net profit of €242 million, roughly $281 million.

Andic controlled the family holding company that owned 95% of Mango. The remaining 5% belonged to Toni Ruiz, Mango's CEO, a longtime executive who became a trusted leader inside the company and one of the executors of Andic's estate.

That ownership structure made Isak Andic extraordinarily rich. Forbes estimated his net worth at around $4.5 billion at the time of his death, placing him among Spain's wealthiest people.

A Low-Profile Billionaire

Despite his fortune, Andic kept a relatively low public profile. He was known as intense, exacting, and deeply involved in Mango's operations. Friends described him as a perfectionist who remained engaged with the business long after he could have stepped back and enjoyed his fortune.

He also enjoyed the spoils of his success. The family owned a large home outside Barcelona, traveled by private jet, and sailed on a 175-foot yacht called "Nirvana Formentera." Andic was also an art enthusiast who displayed parts of his collection at Mango's headquarters.

But outside the business world, he was perhaps happiest outdoors. Friends said he loved sailing, cycling, and hiking. He was considered an experienced hiker.

That detail would make the circumstances of his death even more haunting.

The Fatal Hike

On December 14, 2024, Isak Andic went hiking with his son Jonathan in the Montserrat mountains, northwest of Barcelona. The area is famous for its dramatic cliffs, caves, monasteries, and sweeping views. It is popular with tourists, pilgrims, and hikers.

At some point during the hike, Isak fell more than 300 feet into a ravine. He was 71 years old. A Spanish reporter did the hike and recorded this video showing the exact spot on the hike where Isak fell:

Mango announced his "unexpected death" that same day and described it as an accident. Police initially treated the fall the same way. Jonathan, who was the only person with his father on the hike, was described in early reports as a witness who told authorities his father had slipped and fallen.

Tributes poured in from the fashion world and from Spanish political leaders, including Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

At the time, the story seemed tragic, but straightforward: a billionaire founder, an experienced outdoorsman, had died in a terrible hiking accident.

Then the investigation reopened.

The Probe Reopens

In March 2025, the local judge overseeing the case reopened the investigation to give police more time to gather evidence. That move immediately sparked speculation in Spanish media.

Jonathan Andic reportedly handed over his cellphone to police and was questioned several times. Other members of the Andic family were also questioned.

The family repeatedly maintained Jonathan's innocence. In October 2025, after Spanish newspapers reported that police were examining whether the death could have involved foul play, three executors of Isak's estate issued an open letter defending Jonathan.

"We defend Jonathan's innocence and his sole status as a victim," the letter said, according to the Wall Street Journal. "Isak and Jonathan loved each other. They loved each other deeply. And Jonathan admired, and still admires, Isak."

At that time, Catalonia's High Court said the investigation was still active, remained secret, and had not reached conclusions. But now the case has taken a dramatic turn.

The Missing Motive

One question has hovered over the case from the beginning: if this was not an accident, what would the motive have been?

Spanish media reports have pointed to a possible source of tension inside the family business. Jonathan Andic had long been seen as a potential successor to his father. He joined Mango in 2005, helped launch the company's menswear division in 2007, and eventually rose into the upper ranks of the business. But his path to power reportedly became complicated after Mango ran into trouble during the 2010s.

According to New York Magazine, Jonathan was once positioned near the top of Mango's leadership structure, but the company struggled during the period when he was part of the leadership team. Net profits reportedly fell from €113.4 million to €11.8 million over a three-year span, morale declined, and several senior executives left. Isak ultimately turned to outside executive Toni Ruiz, who joined as CFO in 2015, later became CEO, and eventually received a 5% stake in Mango, making him the only non-family shareholder in the company.

That history matters because Spanish outlets, including El País, have reported that investigators were examining whether Jonathan and Isak had a strained relationship before the fatal hike. El País reported in October 2025 that police were treating the death as a possible homicide and that Jonathan's statements had raised questions because he was the only person with his father when Isak fell. Other reports have said investigators were reviewing the contents of Jonathan's phone and testimony about alleged tensions between father and son.

None of that proves wrongdoing. Jonathan has denied any involvement, and the Andic family has strongly defended him. But it helps explain why a death first described as a tragic hiking accident gradually turned into a criminal investigation involving one of Spain's most prominent business families.

The Son Is Arrested

On Tuesday, Spanish police arrested Jonathan Andic at his home and took him to a police station northwest of Barcelona, near the site of his father's death.

Jonathan is the eldest of Isak's three children. After his father's death, he became chairman of the family holding company that controls Mango, while his two sisters became vice chairs. He had joined Mango in 2005, helped launch the company's menswear line in 2007, and spent years inside the family business before stepping back from day-to-day operations to focus on the family's investments.

A spokesperson for the Andic family said Jonathan is innocent and will cooperate with investigators.

"There is no legitimate incriminating evidence against him, nor will any be found," the spokesperson said.

Just a few hours ago, Jonathan Andic was released on a €1 million bail. He was forced to surrender his passport, cannot leave Spain, and must check in with a judge weekly while the homicide investigation continues.

A Fashion Empire In Limbo

The arrest lands at a sensitive moment for Mango. The business has continued to perform well after Isak's death. Under CEO Toni Ruiz, the company has kept growing and recently paid a record dividend to shareholders, namely Isak's three children and Ruiz.

But the human and reputational toll is obvious. What began as the tragic death of a self-made billionaire has become a legal and family drama involving a $4.5 billion fortune, one of Spain's best-known retail empires, and the son who inherited a major role in the family holding company.

For decades, Isak Andic managed to build Mango while staying mostly out of the spotlight. In death, he has become the center of a mystery that now stretches from a mountain trail in Montserrat to the highest levels of Spanish business.