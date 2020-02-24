How Rich Were The Richest People In World 10 Years Ago?

The net worths of the wealthiest people in the world have been growing at crazy rates. Part of the growth, of course, is a direct result of recovering (most of us have, right?), from the global recession that hit in 2008. I mean, Jeff Bezos has doubled his net worth in just the past couple of years. He's not the only billionaire who has seen his net worth skyrocket. In 2010, the 10 richest people in the world had a total wealth of $269.8 billion. Today, they are collectively worth $742 billion. That's an increase of 175%!

Back in 2010, global wealth was $200 trillion. Today, it is $360.6 trillion. This should be good news for everyone, but the fact is that wealth growth is pretty concentrated to the top 1% alone. The inequality in wealth between the world's richest people and world's poorest people continues to grow. The 26 richest people in the world, have the same amount of money as the poorest half of the world's population. Over the past 10 years, the wealth of the world's billionaires has increased by $900 billion – that's $2.5 billion per day – while the wealth of the poorest half of the world's population – 3.8 billion people – fell by 11%.

Below is a list of the 10 richest people in the world and their current net worth compared to their net worth in 2010.

#10. Mukesh Ambani

Chair of Indian oil and gas company Reliance Industries

2010 net worth: $29 billion

2020 net worth: $50 billion

How much richer: $30 billion

#9. Carlos Slim Helu

2010 net worth: $54.5 billion

2020 net worth: $55 billion

How much richer: $500 million

#8. Amancio Ortega

Founder of Zara

2010 net worth: $25 billion

2020 net worth: $64 billion

How much richer: $39 billion

#7. Larry Page

Co- Founder of Google

2010 net worth: $17.5 billion

2020 net worth: $67 billion

How much richer: $49.5 billion

#6. Larry Ellison

Co-founder of Oracle

2010 net worth: $28 billion

2020 net worth: $70 billion

How much richer: $42 billion

#5. Mark Zuckerberg

Co-founder of Facebook

2010 net worth: $4 billion

2020 net worth: $80 billion

How much richer: $76 billion

#4. Warren Buffett

CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

2010 net worth: $47 billion

2020 net worth: $89 billion

How much richer: $42 billion

#3. Bernard Arnault

CEO of LVMH

2010 net worth: $27.5 billion

2020 net worth: $110 billion

How much richer: $82.5 billion

#2. Bill Gates

Founder of Microsoft

2010 net worth: $53 billion

2020 net worth: $111 billion

How much richer: $58 billion

#1. Jeff Bezos

CEO of Amazon

2010 net worth: $12.3 billion

2020 net worth: $126 billion

How much richer: $113.7 billion