Here's How Much Donald Trump's Business Empire Is Worth, According To His Own Recent Election Disclosure

Donald Trump is gearing up for another campaign season and part of that process involves filing a disclosure with the Federal Election Commission regarding the financial status of his business empire. According to that filing, he values the entirety of the Trump business enterprise at a minimum of $1.2 billion. The disclosure contains a few interesting tidbits about how his personal brand has fared since he left the White House.

The financial disclosure made by Trump requires only ranges of estimates rather than precise figures, but the top Trump holdings listed in the filing are valued amounts exceeding $50 million each. That grouping includes 19 holdings altogether, including golf courses in Virginia and in Scotland. It also gives insight into how he's managed to find new streams of income as an ex-president. For example, Donald has made up to $1 million selling digital NFT "trading cards" featuring his own likeness.

The 101-page filing has been reported on by various outlets, underlining various details and tidbits to be found within it. Trump reported having made more than $5 million in speaking fees since leaving office in 2021, not disclosing any individual entities which paid those fees.

He also disclosed $5 million in royalties from an overseas corporation called "DT Marks Oman LLC" which is reportedly linked to a large real estate deal in Saudi Arabia. Book royalties have come in, but his social media venture Truth Social hasn't become much of a cash cow yet: Trump disclosed earnings of less than $201 from the site.

He's also continued to be a robust fundraiser, generating $34 million in this year alone. Trump reported debts totaling at least $225 million, and the payment of $165 million in other debts.

Trump's wife Melania also made a disclosure with the FEC. Her disclosure shows between $1 million and $5 million in income from modeling royalties and her own line of NFTs during the period in question.

We currently estimate Donald Trump's net worth to be $2 billion. That's down about a billion from 2019 and down $2.5 billion from his all-time peak of $4.5 billion achieved in 2017.

Donald Trump's Most Valuable Assets

Below is a list of Donald Trump's most valuable real estate assets, their respective values and his estimated ownership stake in each one. Please note, many of these buildings carry some amount of debt in the form of mortgages and other borrowings. Also, the values listed below were calculated in 2021. The values may have fluctuated in the years since.