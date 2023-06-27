Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Just Paid $67 Million For Superyacht Abandoned By Sanctioned Russian Billionaire Andrey Guryev

One abandoned superyacht that was once the property of a sanctioned Russian billionaire has found a new home, according to a recent Bloomberg report. It's Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, who just paid $67.6 million for the 267-foot Alfa Nero. The craft was "linked" to Andrey Guryev, one of the many Russian billionaires to see his assets seized and placed under sanction due to his alleged affiliation with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Guryev's daughter attempted to block the sale, claiming the superyacht actually belonged to her rather than her father. That seems to be at least somewhat contradictory of what Guryev's own attorney claimed back in March:

"Mr Guryev neither owns nor controls the Alfa Nero and has simply used the vessel from time to time under commercial charter since 2014."

Whatever the details of the Alfa Nero's previous ownership, it ended up abandoned in the port of Falmouth Harbor in Antigua Bay, and the Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority claimed it and put it up for sale. They were reportedly eager sellers, owing to the craft's estimated maintenance and upkeep expenses of $11,000 per month.

That's probably why Schmidt got the boat for the relative steal of $67.6 million compared to the reported $120 million that Guryev (or parties associated with him) paid for it back in 2014.

The Antiguan government told Boat International that during the period of the superyacht's time in Antigua, it received half a million dollars worth of fuel. And that a portion of the proceeds of the sale will go towards paying its captain, crew, and various creditors that sunk funds into its upkeep.

As for Schmidt's plans for the yacht, he hasn't commented publicly on his purchase, but whatever they are he's sure to enjoy owning it, since he can afford the upkeep.