Former Chinese Billionaire (And Steve Bannon Ally) Miles Guo Sentenced To 30 Years For Defrauding Followers Out Of $1 Billion

Miles Guo once lived the life of an international billionaire-in-exile. He had a $68 million Manhattan penthouse overlooking Central Park, a sprawling estate in New Jersey, a mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, access to private yachts, exotic cars, political power brokers, and a devoted online following that believed he was a wealthy anti-Communist crusader fighting to bring democracy to China.

Now he is going to federal prison for 30 years.

On Monday, Guo, also known as Guo Wengui, Miles Kwok, Ho Wan Kwok, "Brother Seven," "The Principal," and "Boss," was sentenced in Manhattan federal court for leading what prosecutors described as an enormous fraud that solicited more than $1 billion from thousands of followers around the world. The case capped one of the stranger financial and political sagas of the last decade, involving a self-exiled Chinese real estate tycoon, Steve Bannon, a fake crypto ecosystem, a media company, luxury mansions, supercars, and victims who believed they were funding a movement.

The Billion-Dollar Fraud

Guo was convicted in July 2024 after a seven-week jury trial on charges that included racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering. Prosecutors said he used lies and misrepresentations to raise money through a web of entities and programs, then diverted investor funds to support an extravagant lifestyle.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Guo's schemes began around 2018, when he announced charitable organizations called the Rule of Law Foundation and Rule of Law Society. He allegedly claimed he was personally contributing the first $100 million to the cause, using the groups' pro-democracy image to build credibility with followers.

From there, prosecutors said, Guo launched an unregistered stock offering for his media venture, GTV. When that offering drew scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Guo and his co-conspirators allegedly pivoted into other fundraising efforts. One program raised roughly $100 million by telling victims they could lend money to networks of Guo supporters and receive GTV stock plus interest. Another raised approximately $240 million through G|CLUBS, a supposed membership club that promised GTV stock in exchange for dues.

Fake Crypto And False Promises

In 2021, Guo promoted the Himalaya Exchange, a purported cryptocurrency ecosystem built around "H Coin" and "H Dollar." Prosecutors said those assets were not legitimate blockchain-native cryptocurrencies, but little more than made-up figures tracked on an internal company spreadsheet. Guo also allegedly told followers the digital assets were backed by gold reserves that did not exist.

The government said Guo maintained the fraud over roughly five years by using figurehead executives, promising to personally guarantee investor funds against losses, and repeatedly broadcasting false claims to his online audience. Many of those followers viewed him not merely as a businessman, but as a political leader and symbol of resistance against the Chinese Communist Party.

That made the betrayal especially devastating. At sentencing, prosecutors said hundreds of victims submitted statements describing the financial and emotional damage caused by Guo's schemes. Some said they had lost their life savings.

Judge Analisa Torres said Guo had "preyed on people seeking to bring democracy to China," and sentenced him to the 30 years requested by prosecutors.

Mansions, Supercars, And Forfeiture

The forfeiture order was almost as eye-popping as the prison sentence. Guo was ordered to forfeit $889 million in criminal proceeds, along with his interest in specific luxury assets, including a $26.5 million mansion in New Jersey, a Lamborghini, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a Bugatti sports car. Prosecutors said Guo and his family also spent victim funds on an $832,000 Lamborghini, multimillion-dollar sports cars for his son, a $2 million yacht, expensive furniture, and other extravagant purchases.

The government previously seized more than $630 million in criminal proceeds between 2022 and 2023. Those seized assets, along with luxury items and real estate, are expected to be used to repay victims.

From Chinese Real Estate Tycoon To U.S. Political Figure

Guo's downfall is striking because he did not arrive in America as an unknown grifter. In China, he had built a fortune as a real estate developer and became connected to powerful insiders. After fleeing China in 2015, he reinvented himself in the United States as a dissident billionaire. He settled into his Central Park penthouse and began using social media and YouTube to accuse Chinese Communist Party leaders and their families of corruption.

He also built connections in conservative political circles. By 2017, Guo was reportedly a member of Mar-a-Lago. He forged a close relationship with Steve Bannon, the former Trump adviser, who had a $1 million consulting contract connected to Guo and his media company. In 2020, Bannon stood with Guo near the Statue of Liberty as Guo announced the creation of the "New Federal State of China," a self-styled anti-Communist movement. Peter Navarro was also named as an "international ambassador" for the project.

Later that same year, Bannon was arrested aboard Guo's yacht, the Lady May, in an unrelated fraud case for which he was eventually pardoned by President Donald Trump.

A Fortune And A Movement Collapse

For a time, Guo's combination of wealth, political theater, anti-CCP rhetoric, and online charisma made him a larger-than-life figure. He released a song called "Take Down the C.C.P.," built a loyal media ecosystem, and attracted followers who believed they were participating in a historic campaign against Beijing.

Prosecutors argued that Guo used that belief as cover for a classic fraud.

His lawyers portrayed him as a political dissident targeted because of his opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. But the jury rejected that framing, and the sentencing made clear that whatever political cause Guo claimed to represent, the court viewed the financial conduct as criminal.

Once a man who projected the image of untouchable wealth and influence, Miles Guo is now facing what could effectively be the rest of his life in prison. The mansions, supercars, yacht money, and fake crypto dreams are being clawed back. His followers, many of whom believed they were investing in both a fortune and a revolution, are now left hoping the government can recover enough money to repay at least part of what they lost.