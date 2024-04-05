For The First Time Ever, Mark Zuckerberg Is The World's Third Richest Person. He Just Drop-Kicked Elon Musk To #4.

In the first three months of 2024, no billionaire on the planet has seen a larger drop in net worth than Elon Musk. Elon's net worth has dropped roughly $49 billion from where it stood on December 31, 2023. On the other side of that coin, no billionaire on the planet has seen a larger gain in net worth than Mark Zuckerberg. Mark's net worth has increased $52 billion from where it stood at the end of 2023.

Mark started the year with a net worth of $131 billion. Elon started the year with a net worth of $229 billion. Mark was the sixth richest person in the world when he rang in the new year. Elon was #1.

As I type this article, Zuckerberg is worth $183 billion. Elon is worth $180 billion.

Today, Musk and Zuck's diverging net worths resulted in a world first: For the first time, Mark Zuckerberg is now the world's third richest person. In the process, he just drop-kicked Elon to #4.