For The First Time Ever, Mark Zuckerberg Is The World's Third Richest Person. He Just Drop-Kicked Elon Musk To #4.

By on April 5, 2024 in ArticlesBillionaire News

In the first three months of 2024, no billionaire on the planet has seen a larger drop in net worth than Elon Musk. Elon's net worth has dropped roughly $49 billion from where it stood on December 31, 2023. On the other side of that coin, no billionaire on the planet has seen a larger gain in net worth than Mark Zuckerberg. Mark's net worth has increased $52 billion from where it stood at the end of 2023.

Mark started the year with a net worth of $131 billion. Elon started the year with a net worth of $229 billion. Mark was the sixth richest person in the world when he rang in the new year. Elon was #1.

As I type this article, Zuckerberg is worth $183 billion. Elon is worth $180 billion.

Today, Musk and Zuck's diverging net worths resulted in a world first: For the first time, Mark Zuckerberg is now the world's third richest person. In the process, he just drop-kicked Elon to #4.

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN, ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  2. Cardi B Net Worth
    Cardi
    B
  3. Mike Tyson Net Worth
    Mike
    Tyson
  4. Garth Brooks Net Worth
    Garth
    Brooks
  5. Kanye West Net Worth
    Kanye
    West
  6. Travis Scott Net Worth
    Travis
    Scott
  7. Justin Bieber Net Worth
    Justin
    Bieber
  8. Psy Net Worth
    Psy
  9. Diddy Net Worth
    Diddy
  10. Floyd Mayweather Net Worth
    Floyd
    Mayweather
  11. MrBeast Net Worth
    MrBeast
  12. Tupac Net Worth
    Tupac
  13. Jesse Livermore Net Worth
    Jesse
    Livermore
  14. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  15. J. Cole Net Worth
    J.
    Cole
  16. Chris Brown Net Worth
    Chris
    Brown