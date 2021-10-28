Elon Musk's Net Worth Just Crossed $300 Billion For The First Time

splits: 20

On January 1, 2020, Elon's net worth was $28 billion.

On January 1, 2021, his net worth was $170 billion.

Exactly seven days ago, Elon Musk's net worth topped $250 billion for the first time. At the time, that number felt newsworthy and remarkable. But when you're Elon Musk, a lot can happen to your fortune in a week. Don't believe me?

As of this writing, Elon Musk's personal fortune is…

$302 billion

When Elon's net worth topped $250 billion a week ago, it was the result of two major events:

1) On Monday of last week it was revealed that Elon's privately-held space investment company, SpaceX, had raised money at a $100 billion valuation, up 10% from its previous valuation.

2) On Thursday of last week Tesla's market cap crossed $1 trillion for the first time.

Fast forward just one week and Tesla's market cap is now $1.081 trillion.

At $302 billion, Elon is $104 billion richer than Jeff Bezos' $198 billion net worth.

At $302 billion Elon is worth more than the market caps of the following companies:

Netflix ($298b)

PayPal ($278b)

Exxon ($272b)

Nike ($260b)

Elon is $6 billion away from surpassing the entire value of Walt Disney. Think about that. Disney owns a half dozen theme parks around the world, Disney+, ESPN, Fox, ABC, NatGeo, Marvel, Star Wars, The Muppets, The Pirates of the Caribbean and PIXAR!!! If Elon's net worth increases just 2%, he'll be worth the same as all those assets combined.

When Tesla's market cap crossed $1 trillion, it's stock had risen above $890. As I type this article, Tesla's stock is sitting at $1,077. That's a 20% gain in a week.

Here's a chart of TSLA over the last month:

Below is a chart of TSLA over the last five years.

As you can see, I put two red arrows on the chart. These arrows indicate when I bought and sold $10,000 worth of Tesla shares 🙂

During the period between the arrows, I owned 33 shares of Tesla. I think I barely made money when I sold my shares.

In August 2020 Tesla did a 5-for-1 stock split. So had I stuck with the investment, at that point my five shares would have become 165 shares.

At $1,077.27 per share, today my 165 shares would be worth…

$177,749.55

If only I kept believing in the power of Elon Musk!!!