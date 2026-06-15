Elon Musk's Net Worth Is Now $1.3 Trillion After SpaceX Stocks Rockets 20% On Second Trading Day

Last week, Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire.

At the time, SpaceX had priced the largest IPO in history, selling 555.6 million shares at $135 apiece and raising $75 billion. That IPO price valued SpaceX at $1.77 trillion. Using CelebrityNetWorth's estimate that Musk owns roughly 43% of SpaceX, plus roughly $260 billion in non-SpaceX assets, that pricing pushed Musk's net worth to approximately $1.02 trillion.

A day later, SpaceX actually went public.

The stock began trading Friday under the ticker "SPCX." The stock closed Friday at $160 a share.

Today, SpaceX shares surged 20%, closing at $192 per share. At that price, SpaceX's market cap is $2.52 trillion.

Elon's Net Worth Math

Here is the math to determine Elon's new net worth:

SpaceX market cap at Monday's close: $2.52 trillion

Musk's estimated SpaceX ownership: 43%

That makes Musk's SpaceX stake worth: $2.52 trillion x 43% = $1.0836 trillion

Now add his estimated non-SpaceX assets, primarily Tesla and other holdings:

$1.0836 trillion + $260 billion = $1.3436 trillion

Rounded, Elon Musk's net worth is now approximately:

$1.35 trillion

Mind-Blowing Wealth Stats

Elon Musk is obviously the richest person on Earth, but even that title does not really capture how absurd his fortune has become. At roughly $1.3 trillion, Elon is worth about as much as the next five richest people on Earth combined: Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Michael Dell.

Those five fortunes add up to approximately $1.302 trillion, meaning Elon is essentially a one-man top-five wealth index. He is also worth around 65% as much as the next nine richest people combined. And when you add up the net worths of the 500 richest people in the world, the total comes to roughly $13 trillion. That means one person now accounts for about one-tenth of the combined wealth of the 500 richest people on the planet.

The bottom of the list is even more mind-bending. Out of the 500 richest people in the world, Elon is richer than the bottom 125 billionaires combined. He is also richer than the bottom 100 by a laughable margin: those 100 people, all billionaires, are worth about $880 billion combined, roughly $420 billion less than Elon alone. Put another way, you could combine the fortunes of everyone ranked from around #376 through #500 and still not quite match Elon Musk. At his current level, Elon is no longer merely richer than other billionaires. He is richer than entire blocks of the billionaire class.

Visualizing the Absurdity: What $1.35 Trillion Actually Looks Like

We recently published an article that walked through visual representations of $1 million, $10 million, $100 million, $1 billion, and $1 trillion in cash. Before we get to $1 trillion, here's what $100 million would look like stacked in $100 bills on a pallet:

That hypothetical guy is 5-foot-5. OK so with that single pallet in mind, to make $1 trillion, you would need 10,000 pallets of $100 million. If you were to take all 10,000 pallets and arrange them on the ground double-stacked (two layers high), they would completely fill an entire American football field. So it would look like this:

If you stacked $1.35 trillion in crisp $100 bills, the stack would stretch 916 miles high. To put that in perspective, the International Space Station orbits at 250 miles, and Musk's own Starlink satellites sit at 340 miles. A few more stats: