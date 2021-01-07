He did it. Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. And not just temporarily. Barring some major drop in Tesla share price, Elon will almost certainly stay the richest person in the world for the full day at a minimum. As I type this article, Elon Musk's net worth is $186 billion. That's $1 billion more than Jeff Bezos' net worth of $185 billion.

You may have noticed that earlier today we posted an article that said Elon was "briefly" the richest person in the world. When the markets opened today Amazon very briefly dipped to $3,155 while Tesla popped from $755 to $794. At that point, Elon was technically the richest person in the world. But soon Amazon bounced back and Tesla dipped back to the $780s, re-securing the crown for Jeff Bezos.

By our estimates, with his 11% stake in Amazon, as long as Amazon stock stays in the $3,200 range Elon would need Tesla to break $795 for him to become the richest person in the world. As I type this, Amazon is at $3,198 and Tesla is at $806.

The Richest Person in the World

Elon Musk is the fifth person in the last 25 years to hold the top spot as richest person in the world. The other four are:

Bill Gates

Warren Buffett

Carlos Slim Helu

Jeff Bezos

Going back to 1995, Bill Gates held the top spot without interruption from 1995 through 2007. Warren Buffett wore the crown for 2008. Gates took it back for 2009 then Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim Helu held the top spot from 2010 through 2013. Bill Gates was the richest person from 2014 to July 2017 when he was first overtaken by Jeff Bezos. Bezos and Gates traded back and forth for a few months, then from October 2017 until today Jeff Bezos was king.

Today, Elon Musk wears the crown.