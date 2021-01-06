Elon Musk Is Just $3 Billion Away From Being The Richest Person In The World – Could Surpass Jeff Bezos Any Moment

As I type this sentence, Elon Musk is a mere $3 billion shy from being the richest person in the world. Technically $3 billion plus $1. The numbers are shifting constantly abd we're not sure how today will ultimately end, but it's very possible that Elon ends the day slightly richer than Jeff Bezos for the first time in history.

Elon started this week with a $20 billion gap between his $175 billion net worth and Jeff Bezos' $185 billion net worth.

After Monday trading, with Telsa shares ending up 3% and Amazon ending down 2%, that gap was cut to $11 billion – $175 billion (Musk) vs. $186 billion (Bezos). Both Tesla and Amazon rose slightly on Tuesday.

As I type this article right now, Tesla shares are up 4.8% to $771. Tesla started the week at $730 per share. As I type this article, Amazon shares are down 1% to $3,182. Amazon started the week at $3,186 per share.

At the share prices I'm seeing right now, Elon Musk's net worth is $184 billion and Jeff Bezos' net worth is $187 billion.

In other words, Elon is $3 billion away from the crown.

Jeff Bezos has been the richest person in the world without interruption since October 2017. He first topped the list in July 2017 when he surpassed Bill Gates for the first time. Gates and Bezos traded back and forth for roughly four months, then Bezos took off.