Billionaire's Ex-Wife Rejects Multi-Billion Divorce Settlement Offer

Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson is having a rough go of it over the course of his ongoing divorce from Jenny Paulson. After more than 20 years of marriage, Page Six reports that Jenny has rejected a "whopping settlement offer worth billions," and is instead looking to take as much as she can get inside the courtroom.

The two didn't have a prenup, and with a net worth of $5 billion, John has plenty of property, including expansive estates located in Aspen and Southampton, and a ritzy 28,000 Manhattan apartment. John released a statement to Page Six, claiming it was his intention for the split to proceed relatively amicably, going on:

"I have been trying to meet in person with Jenny and her lawyers to discuss a settlement for the last eight months. She has rejected all offers of arbitration or mediation."

We don't have a precise figure to describe the settlement offer Jenny rejected, but according to John's attorney Bill Zabel, it was substantial:

"People would have been astounded by the generosity of Mr. Paulson's offer, which would have given Mrs. Paulson far more than what is required by law. Her greed has created an insurmountable obstacle to settlement."

As for why an amicable settlement hasn't been reached, it might have something to do with the fact that Jenny claims she only found out about the divorce by reading about in Page Six, as John has moved in with 34-year-old dietician and Instagram influencer Alina de Almeida.

John reportedly withdrew his original divorce filing last year, only to refile in Suffolk County, New York (where the Southampton place is located) after his settlement offers were rejected.

Robert S. Cohen of the law firm Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich, which is representing Jenny in the proceedings, says "[John] was offering her an allowance that he would control," rather than a proper settlement, adding "[h]usbands who have made a fortune in a marriage do not give their wives allowances."

So this one's headed to court, and it might get pretty interesting watching how it plays out.